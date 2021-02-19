NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, has partnered with Lexus to release a series of feature films celebrating "Latinos in Hollywood" on its platform. The collaboration champions Hispanic talent, demonstrating Canela.TV & Lexus' commitment to providing Hispanic audiences with high-quality, relevant entertainment for free. Canela.TV is the popular video platform from Canela Media, an industry-leading female and Latina-owned digital media company.
The Movie Night series will run from 2/15 to 3/15 and feature the following films:
- El Mariachi Gringo (being released on 2/19) (Shawn Ashmore, Martha Higareda, Adriana Barraza, Lila Downs) - A stifled, small-town man stuck in a dead-end life, runs away to Mexico to be a mariachi singer. MARIACHI GRINGO is a musical tour-de-force exploring the reality of "following your dreams" across cultural, personal, social and geographical borders.
- Off The Menu (being released on 2/26) (Maria Conchita Alonso, Dania Ramirez) - The heir of a Mexican fast-food company goes out in search of a new culinary delight to attract customers. He finds the revolutionary dish he was looking for made by a captivating female chef.
- Without Men (being released on 3/5) (Eva Longoria, Christian Slater, Kate del Castillo) Wives in a Latin American village fend for themselves after their husbands are called to the war. Comedy and unexpected consequences arise when the men return to find they are no longer in charge.
- It´s a Disaster (being released on 3/12) (Julia Stiles, America Ferrara) - Eight friends meet for their monthly couple's brunch. But what starts as an impromptu therapy session/airing of domestic grievances takes a sudden, catastrophic turn when the city falls victim to a mysterious attack. Trapped in the house and unsure of their fates, these seemingly normal people become increasingly unhinged to surprising results.
Commenting on the launch of Latinos in Hollywood Movie Night, Isabel Rafferty, CEO & founder of Canela Media, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Lexus to bring these four amazing films to U.S. Hispanic audiences and showcase the work of these Latino stars."
Launched in May 2020, Canela.TV is a streaming service that enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos by providing free access to unique, culturally relevant content. With more than 10,000 hours of entertainment for adults and children including comedies, docuseries, novelas, cartoons, dramas and action films, the brand aims to disrupt the television model and serve as the destination for premium video at home and on-the-go. Canela.TV can be accessed anytime, anywhere at no cost and is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and smart TVs.
This news comes on the heels of Canela Media's most recent announcement with the launch of Canela News, the first free, live streaming newscast for U.S. Latino cord cutters. The Spanish-language daily newscast will cover topics most relevant to US Latinos, including breaking news, sports, immigration, and more.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.
About Lexus
Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.
