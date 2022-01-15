NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cannaspire revealed its official rebrand as a full-service cannabis consulting company. Formerly known as CannaBeSecure, the organization's expanded business plan also includes a new logo and a redesigned website.
Of the cannabis consultancy's announcement, Cannaspire CEO Jim White commented, "We made the decision to rebrand and change our name to reflect our growing consultancy and exciting future plans."
Moving forward, the business will focus on five key services, which are aimed at both newcomers and established businesses within the cannabis industry. They include:
- Cannabis Business Consulting: Helps new operations get their foot in the door and achieve profitability: from application to expansions and exits.
- Cannabis Licensing Services: Provides clients with the tools they need to prepare a winning application — even in competitive states.
- Security Products & Services: Resources that allow clients to implement the latest in cost-effective, expert-approved security solutions.
- Tech Solutions: Contains everything a workforce needs to take their cannabis business to the next level and achieve its goals.
- Regulatory Compliance Consulting & Audit: Ensures organizations have the compliance measures, SOP's, and certifications they need to keep their operations running without fear of non-compliance.
In addition to these measures, Cannaspire plans to provide even more exciting opportunities to the cannabis space throughout 2022 and beyond.
About Cannaspire:
Cannaspire (formerly CannaBeSecure) was founded in 2018 by leading business, cannabis, and Wall Street veterans with over 80 years of combined expertise. They are a WBENC Certified Women Owned Business since 2020. From its simple start as a cannabis security service, the company has expanded tenfold, extending its offerings as well as its team to fulfill growing market demands.
Visit https://cannaspire.com/ to learn more about Cannaspire's new website and brand, as well as the services it offers.
Media Contact
James Malvesti, Cannaspire, 1 6173910106, jmalvesti@cannaspire.com
SOURCE Cannaspire