GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Fat Buddha Glass is No. 464 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are so happy to make the Inc. 5000 list as it proves that our belief in offering excellent customer service, quality products, and affordable prices is the right philosophy and approach to building a sustainable business," said Fat Buddha Glass Chief Glass Enthusiast and Co-Founder Mike Colavita. "To rank so highly on the overall list and in our industry is a testament to our amazing employees and loyal customers. Our goal is to continue to offer quality products and build off of this honor to make our customers' experience with Fat Buddha Glass as amazing as it can be."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. Fat Buddha Glass is featured in the top 500 companies in the September issue of Inc., which is available on newsstands now.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Fat Buddha Glass
Fat Buddha Glass (FBG) was founded by two lifelong friends who have a passion for glass art. FBG noticed the growing frustration of consumers with the subpar overpriced products available in the market and the stigma around the products themselves. That is why FBG's mission is to bring high-quality products to market at an affordable price, and to dismantle the stigma surrounding our industry. FBG is committed to offering high-quality products as well as to never stop working towards 100% customer satisfaction.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
