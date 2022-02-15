HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the success of previous versions of the all-in-one software platform, GreenR® 3.0 offers updated eCommerce features to deliver an unprecedented, enhanced user experience. "Giving dispensary customers the ability to check allotments, apply discounts, promotions, and loyalty points all within their cart at checkout are next level, and this is only a small glimpse of all the new features," said Brytemap Founder Bryan Lopez.
Brytemap's UI/UX Developer Jaclyn Davis added, "It's no secret that the top three benefits of a positive user experience are to increase sales, increase customer satisfaction and increase customer loyalty. Our mission was to create the most user-friendly cannabis e-commerce platform on the market today, and we've accomplished this. We optimized every customer view from big screen in-house menus down to hand-held devices, plus added functionality in searching brand sizes, price, type of cannabis, and cannabinoid levels all contribute in a very positive way to the user experience."
In addition to a dramatically improved customer-facing experience, Brytemap has updated back-end functions, with more reporting options and better visibility. These include loyalty tracking and user balance reports, customized reports in real-time, and increased exporting functions for accounting purposes, offering actionable, common-sense reporting for greater insight into business operations.
Perhaps the most groundbreaking innovation in the Brytemap GreenR® 3.0 platform is the superior smart pre-order function that recognizes product availability. This e-commerce capability intelligently recognizes weight combinations before marking a product as "sold out," allowing dispensaries to maximize product sales without fixed weight or size restraints.
"Our goal was not only to give dispensaries the power to increase their users' experience but to improve their business processes and increase profitability," added Lopez. "Brytemap GreenR® 3.0 checks all of those boxes, and as with previous versions, offers full Metric compliance."
To learn more about GreenR® 3.0, please click: http://www.letsgetblunt.com
Brytemap will be announcing further enhancements to GreenR® in the form of an open API in the very near future.
Brytemap
303 International Circle, Suite 135
Hunt Valley, MD 21030
410-457-7041 Contact: Beth Bory, bbory@brytemap.com
