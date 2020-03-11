MELVILLE, N.Y., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2019 Office of the Future survey, cloud services will continue to be a top investment priority in 20201. With this in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to introduce the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series and updates to uniFLOW Online 2020.1 to further support its customers' digital transformation initiatives through advanced scan functionality and cloud-ready capabilities2.
"In a time of digital transformation, it is imperative for companies to continue innovating in order to help prepare their customers for the future of work," said Keith Kmetz, program vice president of imaging, printing and document solutions, IDC. "This flagship lineup is positioned to support customers' digital transformation initiatives via a set of enhanced capabilities to digitize, manage, optimize and automate business processes."
The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series with uniFLOW Online is designed to help prepare its customers for the office of the future through its simple, flexible design, advanced scanning, strong security and enhanced cloud features.
Simple and Flexible Design
These models feature a modified user interface with soft number keys similar to a smartphone or tablet, and a new document feeder to provide them with a flat workspace designed to help them place and organize documents. Plus, the recent introduction of device-based licensing for uniFLOW ONE makes implementation and continued maintenance simple without the need to consider fluctuations in number of users.
Advanced Scanning
The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series includes a new document feeder that is equipped with a 200-sheet capacity across all A3 models, and a fast, 270 image-per-minute scan speed (BW/Color, Letter, Duplex), which is up to 69% faster than previous models, depending on the segment. Support has also been added for various applications like checks, business cards5 and receipts. Other key features include smart technology that allows for digital skew correction as a native device feature.
Strong Security
These models support key security features as seen in the previous edition of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE lineup like McAfee Embedded Control3, that helps protect against cyber threats by using whitelisting to prevent the execution of unrecognized malware or tampering of existing firmware or applications. In the company's efforts to continue evolving its security support to correspond with market and customer needs, Canon also introduces support for TLS 1.3, the latest version of encryption protocol, and FTPS Support, an encrypted version of FTP for sending data utilizing TLS4.
Enhanced Cloud
The new lineup will support enhancements to cloud-based solutions to help enable flexibility and workflow efficiency. The optional uniFLOW Online solution now includes the Universal Output Queue which supports all devices to date with a single driver, regardless of manufacturer or model. With the addition of Print via Cloud, uniFLOW Online has more flexibility on where the job is stored to support various customer requirements, including environments with many devices, multiple locations and remote workers.
"At Canon, we aim to support and enable our customers on their digital transformation journey through a combination of our award-winning MFP technology, high-quality solutions and a long-established, strong dealer network," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The development of cloud-ready solutions such as the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series when combined with uniFLOW Online 2020.1 reflect ways in which we provide our customers with technology that can help prepare them for the office of the future."
uniFLOW Online 2020.1 and the following imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models are now available: imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C3730i, and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4751i/4725i. Additional models from this lineup are currently scheduled to launch over the coming months.
For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com/simplyadvanced.
