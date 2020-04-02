MELVILLE, N.Y., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award for Sustained Excellence for the company's leading contributions and partnership with ENERGY STAR. This year marks the sixth time overall (2010, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) in which Canon has won the esteemed Partner of the Year Award with ENERGY STAR, and the third consecutive year (2018, 2019, 2020) in which the company's work earned the Sustained Excellence accolade.
As the highest honor bestowed, the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award is given only to those partners who have received Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years. Winners must have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for this distinction, in addition to representing energy-efficient products, services, homes and buildings in the commercial, industrial and public sectors.
"Canon is honored to receive ENERGY STAR's Sustained Excellence Award, which truly reflects our ongoing commitment to social and environmental responsibility through our Kyosei philosophy," said Shinya Fukuda, executive director and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "By creating technological solutions with sustainability top-of-mind, we are not only contributing to the welfare of communities worldwide; we are simultaneously respecting the environment and helping to reduce customer and consumer costly energy waste."
For more than 20 years, Canon has collaborated with ENERGY STAR to save energy and money while promoting the development of energy-efficient features in the company's products to be eco-conscious and help combat environmental issues. As part of the partnership, Canon offers over 175 ENERGY STAR certified products, each incorporating advanced energy-efficient technologies without compromising on features or performance. Energy-efficient technologies implemented within the full range of Canon products include energy-saver mode, automatic duplex settings and low-sleep power consumption.
"I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR Award winners," said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation, ENERGY STAR. "These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency can drive economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection."
About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.
Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity with associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.
†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.