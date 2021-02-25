SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canopy Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Canopy Realty, which is known for its strategic, proactive, and collaborative approach to real estate, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Canopy Realty was founded by top-producing REALTOR® Christina Woo, whose keen analytical skills, negotiation expertise, and Wall Street background have resulted in an annual average of $25 million in transactions since 2017. A graduate of Harvard Business School and a successful real estate investor since 2005, she puts her financial know-how and vast industry experience to work for her clients, maximizing their investments and achieving remarkable results on their behalf. Together with a highly educated, knowledgeable team made up of a diverse group of business leaders, athletes, and other professionals, Woo provides sound advice, thoughtful advocacy, and unmatched customer service to buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Bay Area.
Partnering with Side will ensure Canopy Realty remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Canopy Realty agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"We view our clients' goals as our goals, and we are here to protect their interests," said Woo. "By partnering with Side, which gives us access to best-in-class marketing, technology, and support, my team can serve more people at a high level. I can also focus additional energy on building and marketing Canopy Realty while still providing clients the local expertise, market insight, and highly personalized experiences for which I am known."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Canopy Realty
Canopy Realty is known for its strategic, proactive, and collaborative approach to the real estate process. Led by a diverse team that provides measured, nuanced advice, Canopy Realty helps clients maximize their investments — and their joy. The firm serves sophisticated buyers, sellers, and investors throughout San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties, specializing in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Canopy Realty also advises clients throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit canopyrealtygroup.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
