MHR chooses Cantata as its partner to enhance the delivery of person-centered care through Arize, the enabling technology that today's behavioral health community demands.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for the Behavioral Health industry, has been selected by Mental Health Resources (MHR) in New Mexico as its technology partner and will deploy the Arize Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution.
Brad Rikel, MA, LPCC, MHR Executive Director, said, "From the onset, the Cantata team took the time to understand our mission and core values and how we apply those to the individual needs of our community. Cantata helped us see greater benefits available through technology and how we can improve the value of care we deliver to our communities."
Arize is a comprehensive, person-centered, collaborative care platform created by and for providers, caregivers, and people served in the Health and Human Services community. Arize focuses on the individual, allowing people in care to participate in data workflows and processes. Arize was built from the ground up using current technology, featuring an open, flexible design that enables easy integration with internal and external data sources, and applications, and requires shorter development times.
"After test driving Arize for just a day," continued Brad, "we knew that Arize is the most comprehensive and easy-to-use EHR solution focused on the needs of the health and human services industry. We spent many months reviewing all of the available options in the market. We concluded that Cantata's Arize technology, including the strong alignment of their leadership team, best supported MHR's mission of inspiring hope and renewing resiliency in all individuals we serve." The Arize EHR platform will provide the flexibility needed to achieve their mission in today's complex and integrated healthcare model.
Cantata's cloud-based, mobile-first Arize EHR will be implemented as part of MHR's long-term strategic imperatives for secure access wherever and whenever services are needed. Arize eliminates the technical restrictions common in outdated systems, allows for more informed clinical decision-making, and provides more effective consumer engagement.
"The enthusiasm and passion of everyone at Mental Health Resources is inspiring, and we look forward to collaborating with them on solutions that allow them to focus on their mission of improving people's lives. We are committed to being a true technology partner with MHR. We are certain that Arize EHR will enable service delivery that benefits the children, youth, families, and communities they serve," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions.
About Mental Health Resources
Mental Health Resources, Inc. (MHR) is a non-profit Community Mental Health Center (CMHC) that serves five counties on the Eastern side of the State of New Mexico (Curry, Roosevelt, De Baca, Quay, and Harding).
MHR's target populations are:
- Adults who have Severe Mental Illnesses (SMI)
- Children who have Severe Emotional Disturbances (SED)
- Individuals who have both mental health and substance issues co-occurring disorders (COD)
- Individuals with Chronic Substance Dependence (CSD) issues
- There are additional special populations that include the homeless and DD/MI populations as well as priority populations that have individuals coming out of hospitals and the criminal justice system.
Although the populations listed above are considered the highest priority, any individual or family may request and receive all services that will promote recovery/resiliency and an overall healthier lifestyle. As part of a holistic approach, MHR believes in a direct relationship between a person's behavioral health and primary care needs. Every effort is made to integrate these two aspects of care to achieve the maximum health benefit for each individual requesting service. The agency's services are governed by the Code of Ethics established by the New Mexico Counseling and Therapy Board and all laws of the state of New Mexico pertaining to the delivery of our services. In June 2010 Mental Health Resources, Inc. was designated as the adult core service agency for the five counties we serve and began to offer Comprehensive Community Support Services.
About Cantata Health Solutions
Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and behavioral health facilities purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. Cantata Health's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management, and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software are configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system; provide staff and administrators with greater visibility of patient care across the continuum of care; ensure predictable financial outcomes; improve back-office operations; clinical efficiency; and revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their experts provide uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about the Cantata Health Solutions and Arize EHR, visit: https://cantatahealth.com
Media Contact
Adam Feldman, Cantata Health Solutions, 631-430-9222, adam.feldman@cantatahealth.com
SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions