Child Focus will leverage Arize EHR's cutting-edge technology to help children, young adults, and families in Ohio have better futures.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for the Behavioral Health industry, today announced that Child Focus will deploy its Arize Electronic Health Record (EHR).
Pamela Lindeman, President, and CEO of Child Focus commented, "Arize is far and above the most cutting-edge EHR software to hit the behavioral health care industry. As a large, comprehensive provider of behavioral health services with complex billing and patient care needs, we are excited to upgrade to this innovative software solution."
Cantata's Arize EHR will be implemented as part of Child Focus' long-term strategic objective to migrate to cloud-based, mobile-first solutions. The purpose-built platform will provide secure access to Child Focus associates wherever and whenever they are needed, eliminating the technical restrictions and layers of outdated features common in traditional systems, allowing for more informed clinical decision-making and more effective consumer engagement.
â€œWe are looking forward to collaborating with Child Focus, and we're confident that implementing Arize EHR will provide services that benefit the children, youth, families, and communities they serve," Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions, said.
Helping organizations focus on their mission of improving people's lives, Cantata is a true partner assisting them to provide care for their communities. Arize is a comprehensive, person-centered, collaborative care platform created by and for providers, caregivers and the people served in the Health and Human Services community. Arize focuses on the individual, allowing people in care to participate in data workflows and processes. It is built on cutting-edge technology, taking advantage of an open and flexible design that allows for quick and seamless integration with external data sources and applications.
About Child Focus
Today, Child Focus directly serves over 20,000 children, families, and adults annually. A private, non-profit 501(c)(3) agency, its 360+ staff, 1,137 volunteers, and 35 foster families help provide a broad range of early learning, mental health, school, foster care, and community services. With over forty years of experience in the community, an agency budget of $20 million dollars, and serving 17 counties last year, our spectrum of services includes outpatient individual, family, and group therapy, diagnostic testing, psychiatric services, day treatment, mental health prevention, and support services in schools, mobile crisis, management of a county-wide 24-hour crisis hotline (528-SAVE), parent education, foster care, Life Skills preparation, Head Start and early learning programs for children ages prenatal to kindergarten, before and after school programs for K-5, community programs, and professional training. To learn more about Child Focus, visit: https://www.child-focus.org/
About Cantata Health Solutions
Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software purpose-built to improve the health of acute, post-acute, and behavioral health facilities and their patients. Cantata Healthâ€™s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management, and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software are highly configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system, providing staff and administrators with greater visibility of patient care across the continuum of care, ensuring predictable financial outcomes, improving back-office operations and clinical efficiency, and enhancing revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their team of experts provides uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about Cantata Health Solutions and Arize EHR, visit https://cantatahealth.com.
Media Contact
Adam Feldman, Cantata Health Solutions, 5164292421, adam.feldman@cantatahealth.com
SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions