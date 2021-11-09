MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CanvasDiscount.com is already a market leader in custom wall decoration products. And canvas prints are the signature product that helped make their reputation.
The company believes there's a place for a photo canvas print in every American home. And to show they've got the courage of their convictions, they're giving away 1 MILLION early Christmas gifts to the general public. One photo canvas for everyone who applies – first come, first served.
Anyone can claim their FREE canvas by visiting the campaign promotion page and using code 1MFREE. CanvasDiscount.com will print any photo of the customer's choice. So what can people expect from their FREE canvas? Each photo is printed on fine-grained canvas fabric using solvent-free latex inks from HP. The canvas is then stretched by hand over a spruce wood frame for a perfectly taut result. And the prints are built to last – a CanvasDiscount.com photo canvas should provide at least 75 years of premium performance before it starts to fade.
And that's not all! Sharing the giveaway offer on social media will unlock all manner of additional freebies. There'll be bonus free gifts every week between now and Christmas Day. Just to be clear, this will be in addition to the 1 MILLION FREE PRINTS that everyone can claim. You can claim your goodies here: https://www.canvasdiscount.com/1-million-free-canvas/
The giveaway is live right now, so anyone who wants to greet the festive season with some brand-new wall decoration – custom-printed totally FREE – should waste no time getting their share!
