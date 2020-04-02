ST. LOUIS, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capacity announced significant enhancements to its secure, AI-native support automation platform with the launch of key features for Helpdesk and Knowledge Base. Designed to meet the expectations of today's workforce, Capacity's cloud-based system captures, mines, and connects organizational knowledge to maximize employee productivity by offering a more effective self-service support channel.
In 2019, Capacity unveiled its vision to address a major issue plaguing companies: today's workplace systems aren't built for the way people work. In fact, one-third of team member time is wasted searching for information. What's more, customers today expect immediate support and one-third will consider switching companies after a single instance of poor customer service. From a lack of cohesion around organizational knowledge to the widespread necessity for more time to support customers, Capacity's latest release empowers organizations to maximize existing investments and most importantly, free team members up to do their best work.
These new features are now part of the Capacity Console, which serves as the central location for all company knowledge, inbound support inquiries, and user feedback.
"There is a fundamental shift happening within the workplace. Users want to find answers to their questions quickly and without having to pick up the phone or send an email," said David Karandish, CEO and Founder of Capacity. "These new features demonstrate continued investment in our platform to solve growing needs across organizations. Capacity's platform gives people the power to work smarter and ensure all organizational knowledge is quick and easy to find, share, and leverage."
Capacity's Helpdesk makes it easy to filter, organize, and respond to inquiries. Key features include:
- Seamlessly escalate inquiries and requests from Level 0 Self-Service to Level 1 Support Teams.
- Easily collaborate and escalate tickets across teams wherever you are.
- Keep your team connected, engaged, and empowered with smart notifications.
- See the history of every ticket and actions taken by users.
Capacity's Knowledge Base intelligently stores knowledge and makes it scalable. Key features include:
- Ability to organize tacit knowledge with folders, dialogues, and exchanges.
- Choose the information that each team member can access with custom permission settings.
- Create a Guided Conversation to direct the user to the right information.
- Store and search key documents and files in Capacity Cloud Drive for quicker self-service access.
- Take advantage of Capacity's universal drag-and-drop interface for effortless and intuitive organization.
Capacity is seeing strong momentum with a rapidly growing customer base across several verticals—particularly financial services, HR, healthcare, and education. Customers include a top-five bank in the U.S., Newell Brands, USA Mortgage, West Community Credit Union, Total Access Urgent Care, Maryville University, Framecad, and EXL. To learn more about Capacity or to request a demo, visit Capacity.com.
About Capacity
Capacity is a support automation platform that empowers teams with instant access to the knowledge they need to do their best work. Capacity connects to enterprise apps, mines company documents and spreadsheets, and captures the tacit knowledge of an organization—making everything instantly accessible through a single platform. Capacity was founded in 2017 by David Karandish and Chris Sims, and is part of the Equity.com incubator. More information can be found at Capacity's website or on social media on Twitter at @CapacityAI.
