HYANNIS, Mass., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US regional airline Cape Air confirmed the order of the following batch of 10 TECNAM P2012 Traveller aircraft that will be delivered in 2021 joining the 20 Travellers already in the airline's fleet.
Cape Air, Tecnam Aircraft's launch customer, has also optioned 10 P2012 units of 2022 production and 10 P2012 units of 2023 production, confirming its path, outlined on September 21st 2017, to the final target of one-hundred aircraft to replace its legacy aircraft fleet.
Despite the current tough times for aviation, the safety, reliability, and modern design of the P2012, coupled with Cape Air's ability to recognize and answer the emerging consumer needs, has resulted in a positive impact on the airline market.
The Tecnam P2012 features a sleek, modern design with state-of-the-art equipment; a new-generation, piston-powered, twin-engine, fixed landing gear, aircraft with interchangeable configuration. Comfortably accommodating nine passengers with one or two crew, the introduction into the Cape Air's fleet provides customers with higher class experiences, such as air-conditioning, in-seat power, business class leg room under-seat storage space and all-weather capabilities.
"We are proud of our ongoing partnership with the P2012 launch customer Cape Air," said Giovanni Pascale Langer, TECNAM Managing Director. "More than ever, in these tough times, the P2012 Traveller is confirming its great benefits for operators, passengers, and the whole regional transportation environment."
"Cape Air's employees, customers and communities are delighted to experience our fleet replacement with the Tecnam P2012 Traveller. Modern, efficient, and reliable, the Tecnam Traveller will serve our needs for years to come. The support and collaboration from our partners at Tecnam has been extraordinary," remarked Dan Wolf, Cape Air Founder & CEO.
About Cape Air:
Now in its 32nd year, Cape Air is one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States, serving 38 cities in the US and the Caribbean. The employee-owned company, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has grown from three flights a day between Provincetown and Boston in 1989 to a fleet of 100 aircraft, more than 400 flights a day, and flying over 500,000 passengers annually. Cape Air was recognized as "One of the Top Ten Small Airlines in the World" by Condé Nast Traveler.
About TECNAM:
TECNAM's roots go all the way back to the Italian brothers Luigi and Giovanni Pascale who began to develop and produce innovative aircraft soon after the end of WWII. Since those early beginnings, the family has continued to create original models, first gaining worldwide recognition under the name Partenavia, which translates as "Naples Aviation".
Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM was established in March 1986 and now operates in two production facilities. The Casoria facility is located adjacent to Naples' Capodichino International Airport while the main factory is next to the "Oreste Salomone" Airport in Capua. Recently new facilities were established in Sebring, Florida, USA and in Australia to serve and support the needs of Tecnam's local owners and operators.
