SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space today announced it has signed a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for the purpose of providing airborne synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data to the U.S. Navy. Facilitated through the Defense Innovation Unit's Commercial Solutions Opening, Capella will also provide the DoD with in-house analytics services to interpret the data. This marks the latest in a series of contracts Capella Space has signed with federal agencies, including the U.S. Air Force and the National Reconnaissance Office.
Capella will provide the DoD with SAR data collected by an airborne collection campaign using Capella's synthetic radar flown on board a specially equipped and outfitted airplane. This aerial campaign will give the DoD early access to Capella's SAR imagery and user console ahead of its first operational satellite launch planned later in the year.
SAR systems image in all weather, day or night, and capture amplitude and phase history data enabling the extraction of highly valuable information such as material properties, moisture content, elevation, and precise changes and movements, which are not available with optical imagery. When fully deployed, Capella's satellite constellation will collect sub-0.5 meter SAR imagery, which can identify types of aircraft or vehicles on the ground and provide 24/7 monitoring and change detection in any weather and lighting conditions.
"Defense & intelligence agencies utilize Capella's SAR data for a variety of purposes, including disaster recovery, infrastructure monitoring and indications and warnings of potential threats," said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space. "The continuous work we receive from these Agencies is a testament to the future they see where Capella services play an important role in our national security. We're pleased to receive this contract from the Department of Defense. We have a highly motivated, innovative team, and we're committed to providing reliable, persistent Earth observation data for the DoD and other federal agencies we work with."
The U.S. Department of Defense is among a growing list of interested users of Capella's high-resolution SAR imagery. This award will further deepen the partnership between the U.S. Department of Defense and Capella. By establishing a trusted partnership with the U.S. Navy, Capella is well-positioned to take on evermore advanced projects while ensuring a high level of security standards are met.
About Capella Space:
Capella Space is an information services company that provides on-demand sub-0.5m high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation imagery. Through a constellation of small satellites, Capella is providing easy access to frequent, timely and flexible information affecting dozens of industries worldwide. Capella's high-resolution SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled infrastructure to deliver reliable global insights that sharpen our understanding of the changing world - improving decisions about commerce, conservation and security on Earth. Learn more at capellaspace.com.
