NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAP FinTech is a member of MAP S.Platis Group, a leading financial services consultancy group in the region that maintains one of the largest and most experienced teams of financial services compliance experts in the EU.
Supporting a robust regulatory environment, CAPEX.com benefits from MAP FinTech's innovative and comprehensive regulatory reporting solutions, including but not limited to:
- Best Execution Monitoring - helping firms achieve extensive control and transparency over their order execution practices.
- Trade Surveillance - post-transaction analysis solution to detect suspicious trading activity in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, CFDs and other derivatives.
- CRS Reporting (Common Reporting Standard) – reportable information about their clients' tax obligations to construct the CRS annual report and submit it to the relevant competent authority prescribed by CRS's applicable provisions.
- FATCA Reporting – reportable information about clients that are U.S. taxpayers holding financial assets outside the United States.
Additionally, MAP FınTech offers MiFIR and EMIR reporting services. Both are laws through which The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) regulates investment services in member states of the European Economic Area.
The European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) regulation focuses on reducing systemic risk and preventing future financial system collapses. The Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR) is a set of rules created alongside the MIFID II directive. It focuses on detecting market abuse, strengthening investor protection, and increasing the financial markets' efficiency and transparency.
MAP FinTech has managed to combine the compliance and technology functions successfully and innovatively with both of its teams working in close unison. This allows the company to be flexible, efficient, and effective in supporting the many new, demanding, and dynamic requirements of the global RegTech world. All MAP FinTech's solutions are delivered under a single and powerful platform, the Polaris Platform.
Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd, the company operating CAPEX.com under its CySEC regulation, comments on the vital role of keeping up to date with the latest regulatory requirements:
"We fully acknowledge the importance of staying absolutely compliant with the industry-standard regulatory framework established by the markets' top authorities, and MAP FinTech is a key partner for us in that regard. By adopting a transparency and trust focused mindset, they help us achieve the very best standards of security for our clients at all times, and top standards of financial services."
Panayiotis Omirou, CEO of MAP FinTech comments: "We are very happy to cooperate with an esteemed organization such as CAPEX.com. With our deep expertise and innovative solutions, CAPEX.com can simplify compliance and efficiently manage several regulatory requirements thus reducing operational burden as well as minimizing the risk of non-compliance. At the same time, remaining compliant with its regulatory requirements enables CAPEX.com to maximize investor protection."
CAPEX.com – putting the client's benefits in the first place
Also, CAPEX.com offers extra protection for all clients by being a member of the Investor Compensation Scheme (ICF). Under this scheme, client funds are required to be deposited in segregated bank accounts separate from the broker's operational funds.
"Since the beginning, CAPEX.com has established a clear goal: to build creative solutions for traders worldwide and develop new ways for them to invest through a secure trading platform. Through our vast CFDs offer, we give investors the possibility to trade price movements without selling or buying the underlying asset, appealing to any trader," added Christina Koullapi.
About MAP FinTech:
MAP FinTech is a leading and award-winning regulatory technology provider for the financial services industry, specialising in reporting solutions arising from the requirements of several complex and challenging international regulations such as EMIR, MiFID II/MiFIR, SFTR, FATCA, DAC6 and CRS. MAP FinTech also provides innovative and comprehensive solutions for Best Execution Monitoring, RTS 27/28 reporting, AML Transaction Monitoring and Screening, Trade Surveillance (Market Abuse), and eKYC (Screening, eIDV, Document Authentication).
For more information, you can visit http://www.mapfintech.com. You can also follow MAP FinTech on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About CAPEX.com
CAPEX.com is a leading global trading platform providing its users with the expert insights, tools, and resources necessary to make markets accessible to a worldwide audience and offering a tailor-made trading experience. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage.
Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com holds operating licenses from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority, and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa.
Please visit http://www.capex.com and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for more details and insights.
