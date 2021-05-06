Capital Impact Partners and CDC Small Business Finance have united operations to launch a transformative new enterprise and innovate how capital and investments flow into historically disinvested communities to advance economic empowerment and equitable wealth creation. Leveraging their 80 years of combined efforts engaging with communities and nearly $3 billion in assets, Capital Impact Partners, one of the nation’s leading Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI), and CDC Small Business Finance, the nation’s leading mission-based small business lender are now operating as one under Capital Impact’s current President and Chief Executive Officer Ellis Carr. Mr. Carr will manage this new enterprise under one national strategy designed to drive a holistic place-based approach to community and economic development at scale, centered around people and place, to address three legacy issues including the growth of economic inequity, lack of placed-based, community-led solutions, and the disconnected supply & demand of capital between investors and communities. (PRNewsfoto/Capital Impact Partners)