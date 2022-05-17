Integration enables Capitect users to securely and compliantly trade and manage client retirement accounts
LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial technology company Capitect, Inc. announced today that it has integrated with Pontera to enable financial advisors who use the company's platform to include held away assets in reporting, billing, and rebalancing.
Pontera enables advisors to trade, manage and monitor retirement and held away accounts, including 401(k)s and 403(b)s, so that they can help their clients reach a better retirement. Now advisors who use both platforms will be able to view data on these assets inside Capitect to build performance and asset allocation reports as part of holistic planning, applying their advice and strategies to the retirement accounts where more than half of the median American's wealth is held.
"As part of Pontera's mission to improve individuals' retirement outcomes we partner with advisors to help them meet the growing demand for professional help with retirement accounts," said David Goldman, Pontera's Chief Business Officer. "According to a 2021 Schwab 401(k) study, 61% of participants think their retirement financial situation warrants professional advice. Through this integration, Capitect users will be able to manage clients' held away retirement accounts alongside their other assets as part of a single strategy."
Studies have shown that professional management of accounts can amplify returns by more than 4% per year. Despite this significant potential for added growth, retirement accounts have historically been difficult for advisors to manage in a compliant, secure, and streamlined way. This meant that clients were often unable to receive advice on these accounts from the fiduciary advisor of their choice.
"One of our goals at Capitect is to support advisors who provide holistic advice, which for us has meant enabling advisors to include held away accounts in reporting, billing, and rebalancing. Our friends at Pontera allow advisors to monitor and trade on held away accounts easily, so we are excited to release an integration with them that makes reporting on and managing held away accounts even easier," said Edwin Choi, Co-founder and CEO of Capitect. "Once connected, accounts from Pontera can be included along with other accounts in reporting, billing, and rebalancing."
Advisors who wish to learn more about the integration should contact Capitect at info@capitect.com or Pontera at partnerships@pontera.com.
About Capitect
Founded by a successful advisor, the Capitect platform provides a technology solution to streamline the performance reporting, client billing, and portfolio rebalancing processes. Capitect's reporting solution is holistic, automated, and mobile-friendly to meet the demands of today's clients. Going above and beyond simple model portfolios, Capitect's rebalancing solution enables advisors to deliver personalized portfolios unique to each client's circumstances, goals, and objectives using the advisors' own investment strategies. Embraced by leading advisors and integrated with the industry's leading custodians and technology applications, Capitect's sophisticated technology is disrupting traditional portfolio management approaches. Learn more at http://www.capitect.com.
About Pontera
Pontera (formerly FeeX) is a Fintech company that helps financial advisors report on, manage, and trade their clients' held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Pontera was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.
