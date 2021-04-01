LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capitect, an innovative advisor technology platform, announced today a new integration with Coinbase, cryptocurrency's largest and most recognized trading platform for digital assets.
As part of this groundbreaking integration, Capitect users are able to connect directly to clients' Coinbase accounts and vaults to pull critical data for portfolio management and reporting, such as history, positions, and transactions. Historical and ongoing client data is automatically reconciled during import to calculate daily performance history, similar to the way Capitect manages custodian, held-away and manually entered asset information. Additionally, Coinbase accounts can be aggregated with other client accounts for performance and asset allocation reporting, and for billing and rebalancing.
"As part of our mission to provide the most useful and innovative technology for advisors, we are thrilled to be among the first portfolio management platforms to integrate client cryptocurrency accounts into the key portfolio management services RIAs provide," said Edwin Choi, CEO of Capitect. "Advisors have been demanding this functionality in order to provide a holistic approach to their management of portfolios, particularly as digital asset adoption is becoming more wide-spread among clients."
According to industry experts, in order to stay front and center as their trusted financial professional, advisors will need the latest technology tools in order to provide advice on a client's entire financial situation, including their growing holdings of digital assets.
"Digital assets are becoming more and more mainstream, and our clients expect us to be able to include those as we help them implement their financial plans," said Michael Fields, President of Fields Wealth Management.
Currently, there is a tremendous opportunity for advisors to take a leadership role in managing cryptocurrency investments, particularly as the industry continues to wait for packaged crypto-investments such as ETFs and related funds to be approved by regulators so that they can be custodied at traditional firms. In the meantime, advisors are forced to use manual processes, or simply not provide any information or guidance on client digital assets.
"Forward looking advisors can start now with our technology to start integrating their clients' digital asset holdings, driving efficiencies while broadening their market presence," noted Choi. "Going forward, we will be looking to integrate with other crypto exchanges and providers, making Capitect the leader in this emerging area of advisor technology."
About Capitect
Founded by a successful advisor, the Capitect platform provides a technology solution to streamline the performance reporting, client billing, and portfolio rebalancing processes through advanced engineering and innovative design. Capitect's reporting solution is holistic, automated, and mobile-friendly to meet the demands of today's clients. Going above and beyond simple model portfolios, Capitect enables advisors to deliver personalized portfolios unique to each client's circumstances, goals and objectives using the advisors' own investment strategies. Capitect's complete rebalancing solution includes portfolio construction tools that allow for "infinite drill down" and customization and ongoing rebalancing technology and services. Embraced by leading advisors and integrated with the industry's leading custodians and technology applications, Capitect's sophisticated technology is disrupting traditional portfolio management approaches. To learn more, visit us at http://www.capitect.com.
