PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Please join Capsicum Group, LLC (Capsicum) in welcoming Roberto Severini to our eDiscovery (Electronic Discovery) practice! Roberto comes to Capsicum with years of eDiscovery and technology experience.
"We are delighted to have Roberto join us," said Sandy Goldstein, CEO of Capsicum. "His academic background in criminology, practical legal experience, technical savvy, and client focus is a perfect match for our firm's focus and standards. We look forward to working with our newest creative/energetic teammate."
Roberto has a wealth of experience in the legal industry having performed litigation support services for the last five (5) years. Before joining the Capsicum Team, Roberto worked for both Cravath, Swaine, & Morgan LLP as well as The Clark Law Firm assisting both attorneys and their clients with Electronic Discovery needs.
About Capsicum Group:
Capsicum was founded in 2000 within the law firm of Pepper Hamilton, LLP. (now Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP.) Charged with providing technology consulting support to their clients, we soon realized that the need to understand, collection, and forensically analyze digital data went far beyond what we were handling: We began our journey as general technologist, but quickly became specialists in digital forensics. Our areas of expertise soon evolved and expanded into forensic investigations, cybersecurity, discovery, electronic and paper recovery, security, regulatory compliance, and incident response retainers. In 2002, Capsicum became an independent consulting company that focuses on these core services. Employing high-caliber experts and a unique understanding of data, technology, and the law, we support organizations that need technological proficiency to run their companies when they come face-to-face with difficult tech, legal, and regulatory situations. Capsicum is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, Florida, Texas, and California.
