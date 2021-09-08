MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capstone, an innovative publisher and education technology provider of children's content for schools and home, including the award-winning PebbleGoTM, announces the acquisition of Buncee, a creation, communication, and collaboration tool for students and educators to construct and share interactive classroom content. Combining Capstone's collection of trusted, curriculum-aligned content with Buncee's intuitive creator tools makes it possible for young learners to "read and create." Educators will gain access to creative tools so they can see and understand what a student knows and review their growth on an ongoing basis in an engaging digital environment.
Buncee customers will not experience a change with the product, and plans are already underway for integrating Buncee tools across Capstone's digital products. Capstone will share integration details in the coming months and plans to have a PebbleGo-plus-Buncee solution ready for classroom use in early 2022.
"With about 40% of U.S. elementary schools using PebbleGo at the K-2 level and growing adoption of PebbleGo Next for grades 3-5, adding Buncee to our portfolio reinforces Capstone's unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of educators and young learners," said Capstone President Scott Sustacek. "At Capstone, we think about this acquisition in terms of the ability to read and create. Educators and students can mine the depth and breadth of Capstone's engaging content and take it one step further by creating something that enhances and demonstrates their understanding."
Adding Buncee's interactive creator tools to Capstone's offerings means even students as young as K-2 students "read and create" in three steps:
- Safely engage with content that interests them
- Demonstrate what they've learned
- Share their creations with classmates, teachers, and family members
"Capstone shares our passion and commitment to meeting the needs of educators and young learners, and this move significantly expands the reach of Buncee – putting our tools and support at the fingertips of millions more educators and students," said Buncee Founder and CEO Marie Arturi. "We're grateful for the love from the Buncee community and look forward to continuing our support of educators and students."
To learn more, please visit http://www.CapstonePub.com.
About Capstone
Capstone is a leading content creator for K-5 digital solutions, children's books, and literacy programs for school libraries, classrooms, and at home reading including the award-winning PebbleGoTM research database. http://www.CapstonePub.com #ReadingIsForEveryone
Media Contact
Capstone, Capstone, (608) 216-7300, publicity@capstonepub.com
SOURCE Capstone