DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The recent launch of Captello Waypoints is enabling businesses doing e-commerce, selling from brick and mortar locations, or a combination of both to engage customers at deeper levels and increase website and foot traffic.
Waypoints are physical or virtual location assets meant to engage, educate, or convert leads which include but are not limited to: trade show booths, product displays, web pages, white papers & brochures, gamification experiences, geographical checkpoints, and more.
Retailers, corporations and event professionals use Waypoints to establish virtual or physical locations using QR Codes. Waypoints can then be assigned values, such as engagement points or scores that prospects, customers, employees and trainees can use toward winning prizes or incentives, such as e-gift card rewards.
In coordination with the roll out of Waypoints, Captello has also launched a Custom QR Code Builder that enables companies to embed brand logos, colors, and design features into QR Codes, which can then be physically or digitally distributed, positioned in any virtual or physical location, and scanned by phone, or clicked by mouse to launch interactive experiences.
Waypoints with Custom QR Codes bridge the physical-virtual gap, allowing all participants to come together and engage in common experiences in a safe and contactless way by scanning or clicking Waypoints on any personal mobile device or computer.
"With Waypoints, companies are now able to drive the right people to any number of random or sequenced Waypoints to deliver content and customer experiences. Captello's powerful Custom Forms Builder allows users to collect precise data at any Waypoint, which is then used to track user engagement and sent directly to any CRM or Marketing Automation platform." - Brad Froese, Director of Marketing at Captello.
Waypoints with Custom QR codes are making it possible for business to continue to grow and interact with customers in a safe, contactless environment.
For additional information about Waypoints and custom QR codes, visit Captello.com/demo
