DALLAS, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captello announces expanded functionality for users who want to be able to capture lead data, survey data, and drive custom game experiences with people using WeChat.
Custom QR codes generated inside the Captello QR Code Builder can be scanned inside WeChat to launch a number of important business lead capture forms and gamification experiences as part of ongoing communications, live events, or marketing campaigns.
Survey forms, lead capture forms, and games with integrated lead capture launch seamlessly inside the WeChat app browser, collecting critical data and engaging participants in any number of interactive experiences including easily customizable games from Captello's business arcade with popular interactive games like:
Spin to Win, Trivia, Air Hockey, Virtual Scavenger Hunt, Custom Jigsaw Puzzles, Sliding Puzzles, Blackjack, Roulette, Slot Machine, Roll Doubles, Whack-a-Mole, Swervy Bird, Color Patterns, Guess the Word, Racing Games, Memory Match, Three Cups, Guess How Many, Roll Doubles, Crack the Safe, Pick a Winner, Scratch & Win, Lucky Digits, Three Cards, and more - all with custom game pieces, images and company branding.
Captello has developed capture forms and games to be user friendly, easy to customize, and ready to launch inside WeChat within 30 minutes. Custom forms instantly send captured data to any CRM or marketing automation platform at the moment of capture.
"This is so convenient for multinational corporations with a presence in Asia, Australia, and Canada where WeChat is predominantly used. Businesses are now able to deploy solutions to WeChat app users at any time, anywhere in the world. This makes things a lot simpler for professionals to capture lead data and engage audiences at live events in Asia without requiring attendees to change their ways. This new method also supports touchless lead capture, an important benefit in today's environment." - Brad Froese, Dir. Marketing, Captello.
Captello's exclusive QR Code Designer allows users to create brand specific QR codes for any URL with custom colors, design elements, and company branding. QR codes can be distributed digitally or physically, then used to open web pages or forms, initiate the download of important documentation, launch activations and interactive game experiences, or as way points for incentivized scavenger hunts - all inside WeChat on personal devices to eliminate the need to touch common surfaces.
WeChat is a Chinese multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app developed by Tencent. First released in 2011, it became the world's largest standalone mobile app in 2018, with over 1 billion monthly active users.
Captello provides cloud-based marketing and sales automation solutions that help businesses worldwide attract, convert and close leads.
Lead capture enthusiasts, such as trade show coordinators, retail marketers, and event marketers directly benefit from improved lead retrieval workflow, in particular, being able to send marketing qualified leads to an endless array of CRM and marketing automation platforms. The solution empowers enthusiasts to do their job better by effectively measuring results, capturing crucial sales insights, and supercharging their organization with a seamless lead flow process from capture to close.
