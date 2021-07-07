LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colleges and universities using Slate can see the engagement level of their prospective students with their website and other outreach channels directly in their CRM — extending their team and resources — thanks to a recent integration between Capture Higher Ed and Slate.
The new integration between Capture, a leading enrollment management and marketing firm, and Slate, the country's top CRM for higher ed, allows institutions to identify, convert and enroll prospective students with greater success by integrating student behavioral data seamlessly into Slate.
"Providing the Slate integration with our marketing automation and predictive model platform enables our shared clients to identify more prospective students, generate higher conversion rates, and access the data they need to enroll their next class of students," said Capture CEO Leonard Napolitano. "This integration with Slate is just the latest way we are helping schools prioritize the prospective students they should be focusing their attention and resources on."
Capture, a Slate Preferred Partner, has deployed its Behavioral Intelligence Platform at hundreds of post-secondary institutions and programs to empower the student enrollment journey — helping institutions increase enrollment while reducing their marketing spend per student. Through the Slate integration, prospective students' engagement scores and other behavioral data elements can be leveraged from Slate's Research Configuration Library.
A huge benefit of the integration is the ease of receiving prospective student data into Slate.
"This integration with Capture Higher Ed empowers Slate users to automate internal processes that drive successful enrollment and streamline engagement," said Alexander Clark, Technolutions CEO and founder.
ENGAGE, the marketing automation module within Capture's Behavioral Intelligence Platform, identifies prospective students based on interactions with the website and other digital assets. With behavioral data, Slate institutions receive the industry's most high-intent inquiries. Each inquiry is associated with an affinity score based on behavioral data to prioritize outreach. This robust scoring process is used on all inquiries for a campus.
Capture's platform and solutions have increased institutional application volume by 20 percent — providing inquiries from the right students that lead to higher yield.
Besides seamless, near real-time reception of Capture inquiries and engagement scores into Slate, the new integration with the CRM:
- Replaces manual file processing;
- Increases efficiency;
- Reduces the risk of human error and data corruption;
- Optimizes data points;
- And offers near real-time data synchronization between the systems.
Capture is a proud member of the Slate Preferred Partner Program, a network of organizations that share a commitment to support transformational effects on the world of higher education.
The Slate Preferred Partner Program recognizes organizations that integrate with Slate and offer implementation support, while providing meaningful contributions to the higher education community. Slate Preferred Partners have a deeper understanding of the Slate product functionality and processes and have gained access to a variety of resources and insights into best practices.
Slate Preferred Partners have an expressed commitment to providing Slate users with options for only the most exceptional service. Each vendor or organization must meet key requirements and adds unique value to the Slate user community.
Slate Preferred Partners are listed in a directory available within all Slate databases. Institutions looking for supplemental Slate support and integration services can use the directory as a resource and have confidence in knowing each participant has been vetted by Technolutions and approved for participation.
Available for Comment
Leonard Napolitano, Capture CEO
About Capture
Capture Higher Ed is a leading enrollment management and marketing firm that helps higher education institutions' enrollment and advancement organizations make personalized, data-driven, timely and measured connections with prospective students and donors. Powered by the industry's only Behavioral Intelligence Platform — combining marketing automation, predictive modeling and a managed service approach — Capture's marketing solutions and expert services are designed to identify, convert and enroll the right students and attract the right donors for colleges and universities. Founded in 2011, Capture has served hundreds of institutions across the country while being recognized by Inc. 5000 as a fastest-growing U.S. company.
About Slate
Over 1,400 colleges and universities trust Slate by Technolutions to manage their admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement needs. Slate has been developed exclusively for higher education and is the preeminent solution for recruiting students and donors, providing the best combination of qualified services, value for money, and experience.
About Technolutions
Founded in 1994, Technolutions has become the standard-bearer for admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement technology. Technolutions prides itself on its innovative and first-to-market solutions which support transformational change on the world of higher education.
Media Contact
Farzad Novin, Capture Higher Ed, 1 (917) 539.1556, fnovin@capturehighered.com
SOURCE Capture Higher Ed