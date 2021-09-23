SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capture Higher Ed, a leading enrollment management and marketing firm, launched its newly redesigned website (http://www.capturehighered.com) before the opening of the 2021 NACAC National Conference (Sept. 23-25). Capture's new website highlights dozens of client successes within a user-friendly interface and a navigation that is based on the need of the user while displaying the only software and services platform for postsecondary institutions that combines marketing automation and predictive modeling.
"Our new website reflects Capture's vision of making every interaction count by offering a clearer window into how we help institutions identify, convert and enroll the right students through marketing and recruitment solutions and expert services powered by the industry's only Behavioral Intelligence Platform," said Capture CEO Leonard Napolitano. "It is the company website of a confident and compassionate team of forward-thinking and friendly professionals who are passionate about the future of higher education."
Capture hired Baltimore-based creative agency, Fifteen 4 (http://www.fifteen4.com), to execute its website redesign. The goal of the redesign was to enhance Capture's web presence through a site that is clearer, cleaner and more engaging and helpful to users. The new website design:
Offers Valuable Resources – Website visitors can stay informed with relevant news and research about marketing and recruitment trends as well as information on how Capture's managed service approach impacts institutional enrollment.
Underscores Capture's Value – The updated website clearly articulates the value propositions of Capture's Behavioral Intelligence Platform, solutions and services.
Is Easy to Navigate – The interface allows website visitors to navigate through Capture's solutions and services based on the role they play at their institution as well as their specific interests.
With marketing automation built specifically for higher education, predictive modeling powered by machine learning, and a host of integrated, digital marketing and recruitment solutions — the technology and services Capture offers are becoming proven necessities in the current recruitment climate.
"Higher ed institutions are allocating a disproportionate amount of time on poor performing recruitment activities while their prospective students are going directly online," said Capture VP of Marketing Farzad Novin. "Enrollment teams need to know who their interested and engaged students are and have the ability to communicate with them in the moment, in a virtual environment."
For the 2021 class, Capture identified an average of 8,000 such students per client institution — enough to fill their classes seven times on average. The vast majority of Capture's nearly 100 partner institutions met their 2021 enrollment goals because of their ability to make personalized, data-driven and timely connections with prospective students.
"Our new website provides a vivid window into what Capture can do for higher education institutions across the country during these exponentially challenging times for the enrollment management industry," Napolitano said.
About Capture
Capture Higher Ed is a leading enrollment management and marketing firm that helps higher education institutions' enrollment and advancement organizations make personalized, data-driven, timely and measured connections with prospective students and donors. Powered by the industry's only Behavioral Intelligence Platform — combining marketing automation, predictive modeling and a managed service approach — Capture's marketing solutions and expert services are designed to identify, convert and enroll the right students and attract the right donors for colleges and universities. Founded in 2011, Capture has served hundreds of institutions across the country while being recognized by Inc. 5000 as a fastest-growing U.S. company.
