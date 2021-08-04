PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Distributing System is proud to announce that Cavenaugh Auto Group has added a second Mighty Auto Parts franchise. The newest portfolio company, doing business as Mighty of NWA, will be based in Springdale near the growing communities of Bentonville and Fayetteville and serve as the exclusive distributor of Mighty automotive products for nine counties in Northwest Arkansas.
The Cavenaugh Auto Group began in 1978 when Don Cavenaugh and his father, Charles, acquired a Ford dealership in Black Rock, AR (30 miles NW of Jonesboro). Today, Don and his two sons, Matt and Donny, operate nine new and used automobile dealerships, two quick service shops, and two car and truck rental facilities.
As with their other Mighty franchise based in Jonesboro (Mighty of NEA), Cavenaugh's second franchise will be the exclusive distributor of Mighty's preventive maintenance products, detailing products, equipment, and shop supplies to automotive businesses in Northwest Arkansas.
Matt Cavenaugh said, "The Cavenaugh team is excited to partner again with Mighty. We look forward to bringing the superior quality and exceptional service of the Mighty brand to a vibrant new territory in Northwest Arkansas. Our thanks to the entire Mighty team for trusting us with this opportunity, and we look forward to our continued collective success!"
Josh D'Agostino, Mighty's President said, "The Cavenaugh Auto Group has quickly seen the benefits of Mighty and has chosen to expand into Northwest Arkansas with a second location. We sincerely appreciate the confidence of Matt and Donny Cavenaugh in Mighty, and we look forward to helping both of their locations exceed expectations."
About Mighty Distributing System
Mighty is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA and supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, shop supplies and PPE products. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.
