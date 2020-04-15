HONG KONG, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good news is coming your way when the virus crisis is over.
You'll find extra savings when you rebook your cancelled holiday thanks to QEEQ formerly known as the EasyRentCars travel platform. The new brand was launched March 16.
"For the past three years, more than five million satisfied global customers have saved every time they rented a car by using our award-winning EasyRentCars app and site," said QEEQ CEO Larry Luo.
"The name change and brand evolution to QEEQ represents our expansion into broader services rather than just car rentals, with more savings for our customers. Clients can reserve trips with better world-wide deals and even purchase stay-at-home entertainment products."
"The name QEEQ was chosen because to a lot of people it sounds like quick. The double Qs also look like a racing car's two side mirrors. For your next trip, think QEEQ racing to find you the best travel deals and member benefits on the QEEQ and easy way," said Luo.
Charity event to fight against the coronavirus
To help contain the spread of the coronavirus, the company is offering everyone free medical face masks with a shipping fee.
"The masks are for personal use to avoid human to human transmission, but we also want to support the frontline medical staff. We will donate US$1 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO on every order."
"If you're interested in sharing this charity event, we'll donate another US$1 in your name on every order. Please join our QEEQ & You Make the World a Better Place Facebook Group for more details. We hope this small gesture is a big step toward the fight against the pandemic," said Luo.
QEEQ Rewards® Club
"Our latest loyalty program, QEEQ Rewards® Club, is one of the features that differentiates our platform from the competition," said Luo.
QEEQ members can enjoy exclusive benefits such as free one-year Annual Flight Accident Protection with $200,000 coverage, Price Drop Protector, a 200 percent price difference refund if clients find a cheaper price with the same itinerary, etc.
"Joining the loyalty program is easy and will save you money. QEEQ points can be used for car rental payment as well as coupon, gift cards and airline miles redemption. When you download QEEQ's app and sign up, a $60 coupon package will be sent to you. On your birthday, you'll receive a coupon valued up to $40," said Luo.
We offer the most comprehensive and diversified membership benefits, which are continually growing.
Price Drop Protector
One of the many benefits of using the platform and app is our Price Drop Protector. Car rental rates change constantly, just like airline and hotel prices. So far, more than 12,000 people have used this feature saving about $30 per person. Price Drop Protector is free and guarantees you've booked at the best deal.
It's an exclusive program for registered members. It tracks any price drops. Even if you've reserved a car and the prices drop, Price Drop Protector will automatically rebook your car at the lower rate.
About QEEQ
The mother company of QEEQ is Zuzuche, established in 2011, which is the largest outbound car rental platform in Greater China. Both companies are part of the TANTU Group. Since inception, Zuzuche has received an excellent customer service reputation by its users. EasyRentCars was launched in April 2017 by founder Ben Lee and CEO Larry Luo.
The company prides itself for bringing excellent customer service to global users with innovative product features. QEEQ is operated by Easy Tour International Limited, which is an independent entity established in Hong Kong.
The company has won the Magellan Awards in the Car Rental Service Category as a gold winner in 2018 and nominated by the Travolution Awards 2018 for Best On the Road and by the World Travel Awards 2019 for Travel Technology. The company is an experienced car rental specialist, providing online services for more than 100,000 locations in 200 countries.
For more information or to schedule an interview contact Karen Wang at 238004@email4pr.com or +852 30085665.
Media Contact:
Karen Wang
Senior Digital Manager
qeeq.com
Hong Kong, China
Tel: +852 30085665
Email: 238004@email4pr.com