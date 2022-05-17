Leaders in accountable care and top healthcare professionals will convene to discuss transformative methodologies in value-based care, share best practices, network, and earn continuing education credits.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caravan Health, a part of Signify Health, and a leader in accountable care and the 340B drug discount program for safety net hospitals, announced the speaker lineup and agenda for its 6th annual Accountable Care Symposium. The two-day event will be held on May 25 and 26, 2022 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and virtually with more than 70 hours of live streamed content.
This year's event, themed "Shaping the Future of Patient Care," will feature an impressive lineup of 80 subject matter experts and prominent value-based care thought leaders to share insights and expertise on the trajectory of value-based payments and population health. The program will include tracks on system and practice transformation and primary care leadership, and will address critical topics for safety net providers such as care management, health equity, workforce engagement, technology, and 340B program optimization. More than 26 hours of approved continuing education credits will be available.
Winners of the coveted Caravan Health Population Health Pioneer Awards will be recognized during the conference. The award recognizes Caravan-supported healthcare leaders and organizations that have excelled at delivering high-quality, patient-centered accountable care.
Highlights for this year's Caravan Health Accountable Care Symposium:
Wednesday, May 25
- Symposium Kick-off and Welcome, 8 a.m. PT with Tim Gronniger, CEO, Caravan Health and Executive Vice President, Accountable Care, Signify Health.
- Shaping the Future of Patient Care, 8:15 a.m. PT with Lynn Barr, Founder, Caravan Health and Chief Innovation Officer, Signify Health; Tim Gronniger; and Kyle Armbrester, CEO, Signify Health.
- Looking Back to Move Forward for Better Patient Care, 9:15 a.m. PT with Greg Paris, Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Caravan Health and Nicole Banister, Senior Vice President of Practice Transformation, Caravan Health.
- Promoting Health Literacy: A Focus on Older Adults, 1 p.m. PT with Ashok Roy, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Caravan Health and Tamara Cadet, PhD, LICSW, MPH, Associate Professor, University of Pennsylvania.
Thursday, May 26
- Impacting Patient Care with a Replenished, Engaged Workforce, 8 a.m. PT with Quint Studer, entrepreneur and author and Greg Paris.
- Meeting of the Minds: Partnering with CMS to Shape the Future of Patient Care, 9 a.m. PT with Elizabeth Fowler, JD, PhD, Deputy Administrator and Director, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation; Kim Holland, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Signify Health; and Tim Gronniger.
- 2023 ACO Options: Basic, Enhanced, or REACH. Which one is right for you? 9:45 a.m. PT with Lynn Barr.
- Legislative and Regulatory Briefing: The Latest from Capitol Hill, 10:00 a.m. PT with Kim Holland; Jennifer Young, Co-Founder, Tarplin, Downs and Young, LLC; and Kimberly Brandt, Partner, Tarplin, Downs and Young, LLC.
- Evening networking receptions and meet-ups including a Physician Leadership Meet & Greet and Nurse Networking and more.
"With changing regulations, staffing shortages, and ongoing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals and healthcare providers have had to adapt and rethink the best strategies for delivering high-quality care. This is a critical time for our industry, and we look forward to meeting our partners in-person to discuss how healthcare professionals across the country can deliver the highest quality care, while supporting healthcare teams and communities," said Tim Gronniger, CEO, Caravan Health and Executive Vice President, Accountable Care, Signify Health.
Caravan Health helps hospitals and physicians who care for the underserved succeed in value-based care with award-winning technology and sustainable population health methodologies. Caravan's ACO partners consistently outperform their peers in performance measures and shared savings. In 2020, 100% of Caravan's Collaborative ACO participants earned shared savings.
Find out more about the Accountable Care Symposium or register to attend here.
About Caravan Health
Caravan Health, part of Signify Health, was founded to develop better solutions for community health systems. We have guided more than 300 independent health systems and 26,000 clinicians to achieve meaningful results through value-based care. Our scale, technology, experience, and knowledge provide everything needed to excel in value-based care arrangements, across a range of payers and programs. Since 2014, Caravan-supported ACOs have saved Medicare $510 million. For more information visit http://www.caravanhealth.com.
