KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caravan Health ACOs have scored near the top of all health care providers in the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), for the fourth year in a row. In results released last week, Caravan Collaborative ACOs earned scores ranging from 99 to 100 points, with an average positive payment adjustment of 2.19% to the maximum possible 2.2%.
MIPS, CMS's value-based measurement program, adjusts Medicare payment rates based on health care quality and outcomes. For nearly all of 2020, Caravan Health clients contended with the uncertainties and stresses of the COVID-19 public health emergency, which continues into 2021. Our clients had to learn new ways of responding to patient needs, implementing virtual care services and new patient safety measures almost immediately. CMS also responded early by incorporating MIPS program flexibilities such as applying the extreme and uncontrollable circumstances policy for eligible clinicians.
"We are tremendously proud of our provider partners in ACOs, excelling at MIPS once again through an immensely challenging year," said Tim Gronniger, Caravan Health CEO. "The Caravan Health methodology focuses on care quality, cutting edge technology, and patient engagement which leads to undeniable results."
One Caravan client in Sparrow, MI has made significant improvement on the Promoting Interoperability domain of MIPS with hands-on support. The facility raised its score by 28 points through retraining on workflows.
"Caravan Health's efforts have been instrumental in supporting the success of the Sparrow Eaton Hospital's Clinical Integration team as demonstrated by phenomenal outcomes and quality scores. The partnership between Caravan Health and our community hospital has not only benefitted our organizations, but also our patients and communities. MIPS incentives will help sustain the programs and people required to provide the best service possible," Megan Black, Supervisor of Value-based Care Models, Sparrow Eaton Hospital.
All Caravan ACOs scored well above the threshold for exceptional performance for performance year 2020 and were qualified for bonuses specifically set aside for this high-performing group of clinicians.
