KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Caravan Health company founder and executive chair Lynn Barr was appointed to a three-year term as a member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC). Ms. Barr is a pioneer in implementing value-based payment models in Medicare for independent rural providers, federally qualified health centers, and safety net community health systems. She will bring this expertise to MedPAC, which was established by the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 to advise the United States Congress on payment issues affecting the administration of the Medicare program.
Ms. Barr is a thought leader and pioneer in the transformation of the Medicare payment system from volume to value with a focus on rural providers. She started the country's first national rural accountable care organization by personally traveling the country, recruiting rural health systems, and explaining the benefits of value-based health care. She knows first-hand the challenges and concerns facing rural America and the opportunity to transform payment and care in these communities. She brings this in-depth knowledge and on-the-ground experience with these providers to MedPAC and its work.
She played an integral role in the development of the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Investment Model (AIM), a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) model supporting smaller rural ACOs participating in value-based arrangements for the first time. Her knowledge of health care reimbursement systems and transforming care delivery systems will inform her work as a MedPAC commissioner.
"Lynn will be an excellent voice for rural health on MedPAC," said Caravan Health President and CEO Tim Gronniger. "Early on, Lynn understood the challenges facing rural providers in value-based payment alone. She worked tirelessly to advocate for patients living in rural areas and will bring the same effort to her work at MedPAC."
"I am honored to join MedPAC as Medicare faces the challenges of the coming years," said Ms. Barr. "I'm looking forward to working with this distinguished group of commissioners to make American health care stronger and more sustainable."
