KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caravan Health announced today that The Globee Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Caravan a winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.
Judges representing a broad range of industry voices from around the world measured and scored the potential winners and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
Caravan Health was recognized as a winner for Best Healthcare Technology Solution for its ACO and value-based care methodologies. Caravan Health's ACO clients consistently outperform their peers by using technologies specifically developed for them to improve patient outcomes while also improving their financial sustainability.
"We are honored to receive the Silver Globee Award for Best Healthcare Technology Solution," commented CEO, Tim Gronniger. "Caravan Coach, our value-based care platform, brings together tools, data, and processes to succeed in value-based care and support providers in serving their patients. Our patient engagement application, Wellpepper, helps patients engage in improving their health by making workflows more efficient. We've developed these technologies to make value-based care more accessible to millions of patients and their providers all over the nation and we are excited to see our efforts coming to fruition. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to our clients."
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About Caravan Health
Caravan Health is a privately held company formed to create a sustainable model for health systems to excel in value-based payment models. Today, Caravan Health's team of more than 150 experts has supported more than 300 health systems with training, data, analytics, patient satisfaction surveys, and evidence-based medicine programs. Through its program of transparency and mutual accountability, in 2019 and 2020, Caravan Health partners earned $300 million in Medicare savings, over $120 million in shared savings, and earned quality scores exceeding 94%. With Caravan Health, now the numbers work.
For more information visit http://www.caravanhealth.com.
