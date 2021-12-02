NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon brush market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant for revenue generation. Industrial machinery is an essential part of various other manufacturing and service industries and helps maximize productivity. The growing adoption of automation in industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace will continue to bolster the demand for industrial machinery, which, in turn, will fuel the demand for electrical components and parts, such as motors, during the forecast period. The carbon brush market share is set to grow by USD 614.29 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%.
The rising integration of electronics in automotive systems is notably driving the carbon brush market's growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials from China may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Carbon Brush Market Analysis Report by Application (industrial, automotive, household appliances, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) Forecasts,2022-2026"
Major Carbon Brush Companies:
- AVOCarbon Group
- Fuji Carbon Manufacturing Co.
- Helwig Carbon Products Inc.
- Mersen SA
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Ohio Carbon Industries
- SCHUNK GmbH and Co. KG
- Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.
- TRIS Inc.
- Wabtec Corp.
Carbon Brush Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Industrial - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- Automotive - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Household appliances - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Carbon Brush Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
Carbon Brush Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 614.29 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.14
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Canada, Japan, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AVOCarbon Group, Fuji Carbon Manufacturing Co., Helwig Carbon Products Inc., Mersen SA, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ohio Carbon Industries, SCHUNK GmbH, and Co. KG, Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd., TRIS Inc., and Wabtec Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
