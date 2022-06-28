AAEA annual meeting organized symposia session
MILWAUKEE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting session "Carbon Markets: Learning from Experience and Visioning for the Future" authors discuss Carbon markets have risen to high visibility as a win-win solution for agriculture for addressing climate change.
This symposium will bring together panelists with a range of expertise and experience, including carbon market managers, university and non-governmental research leaders, and industry representatives who will explore current experience with carbon market functioning and solutions and visions for their future.
The symposium is paired with a research paper track session organized by the Environmental Economics Section and Senior Section that focuses on the opportunities and challenges of carbon markets for agricultural producers and forestry operations.
Panelists in this session:
Organizers
- Anne B. Effland
- Ian M. Sheldon
- Gabriel Sampson
Panelists
- Rajinder Sahota
- David McLaughlin
- Brent Sohngen
- Nathan P. Hendricks
- Alejandro Plastina
This session will take place on August 2, 2022 at 10:00 am - 11:30 am Pacific in the room Marquis Northwest at the Marriott Anaheim and virtual.
ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.
