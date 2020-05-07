BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Relay today announced that Joseph Wykes has joined the company as chief sales officer to create and drive the company's go to market strategy for the Red Sky Ops AIOps platform. Wykes was previously senior vice president of sales and partnerships at Acquia, where he was a key contributor to the company's growth during his eight-year tenure. Wykes comes to Carbon Relay at a time when demand for the company's solution, which leverages machine learning to automate and manage configuration of applications running in Kubernetes, is rapidly increasing with the maturation of cloud-native technologies.
Kubernetes has become the dominant container orchestration platform as organizations accelerate movement of workloads to the cloud. Incredible flexibility is core to Kubernetes' success, but its complexity can also create challenges for DevOps, networking and IT teams within cloud providers, managed Kubernetes providers and enterprises. In the past, these teams needed to manually configure applications running on Kubernetes, but typically resorted to overprovisioning compute and storage resources to ensure application stability. Carbon Relay's Red Sky Ops solution allows these teams to manage millions of possible combinations of application variables and configuration settings to automatically identify and implement the best configurations for each application in any cloud environment.
"I'm excited to join a world-class team at Carbon Relay at an inflection point in its growth at the intersection of the machine learning solutions and cloud markets," said Joseph Wykes, chief sales officer at Carbon Relay. "The timing for offering an AIOps solution for application management on Kubernetes is ideal, and Carbon Relay's vision and values-driven team will propel its continued rapid growth. I'm looking forward to building the company's go to market function to help it address Red Sky Ops demand at scale."
Matt Provo, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Relay, commented: "We're delighted to welcome Joe at a time when interest in Red Sky Ops is rapidly intensifying. Since we introduced the platform, we've been gratified to see strong interest from enterprise organizations and partners around the world. In recent months we're seeing a push to automate application configuration from companies that must gain efficiency while maximizing the performance of customer-facing applications. Joe's track record of building high-performance teams will be invaluable to Carbon Relay as we scale the company to address continued strong demand."
While at Acquia, Wykes helped lead the sales and partnerships organization as the company grew from $25 million to well over $200 million in revenue and substantially expanded its channels strategy and operations. Prior to Acquia, he was president of Percussion Software, a digital content management leader. Wykes earned his Barrister at Law degree from the Inns of Court School of Law and a B.A. with Honors from the University of London.
About Carbon Relay
Carbon Relay brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. Two traits are woven throughout our team, our products and everything we do: awe of the power of AI to solve complex business problems and a passionate commitment to the environment. Our Red Sky platform uses machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. Carbon Relay was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at https://www.carbonrelay.com.