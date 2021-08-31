SALT LAKE CITY and ARTARMON, Australia, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robotic Skies, Inc, a global marketplace for commercial drone maintenance services, and Carbonix, a leading Australian designer, manufacturer, and operator of unmanned aerial data capture solutions, are partnering to provide an international field support program for customers who operate Carbonix Volanti and Domani UAVs.
Carbonix UAV solutions deliver high-quality aerial images and data in real-time for various applications, including long-range surveillance and inspections of linear infrastructure in utilities, mining, and agriculture. The proven capabilities of Carbonix UAVs are well-recognized in Australia and now internationally, with system deliveries slated this year to South Africa for operations across the African continent.
"As we continue to expand our business globally, having Robotic Skies as a trusted service partner means we can direct our energy towards developing and safely deploying our UAV technology," said Stephen Pearce, Carbonix CEO. "Our partnership with Robotic Skies positions us to offer the best post-purchase service and cultivate customer loyalty."
Robotic Skies serves the commercial drone industry with expert maintenance, inspection, and repair services through its network of over 230 quality-controlled Service Centers across 50 countries. Robotic Skies combines expertise in traditional and next-generation aircraft maintenance to offer professional turnkey field service programs that cater to the unique needs of the emerging drone market.
Brad Hayden, Robotic Skies Founder and CEO, said: "We're thrilled to work with Carbonix and be their partner specializing in UAV maintenance and repair. We aim to make it easy for manufacturers of high-performance commercial UAVs like Carbonix to seamlessly incorporate Robotic Skies into existing workflows and efficiently build up their customer support infrastructure on a global scale."
Hayden, who serves on the FAA's Drone Advisory Committee, added: "We recognize risk mitigation is more critical than ever for operators to meet safety and performance standards. We're meeting that head-on with a path to standardized turnkey maintenance solutions that protect I.P. and provide a safe and reliable customer experience throughout our global service network."
Robotic Skies recently announced its new headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. The facility advances the company's service capabilities for customers and partners like Carbonix, including logistics and secure warehousing. In addition, the location provides a testbed environment to optimize new drone maintenance solutions for deployment through the Robotic Skies Service Center network to better serve the growing Carbonix fleet.
About Carbonix
At Carbonix, we advance the horizons of aerial data solutions. We specialise in long-range and large area aerial surveillance and precision data capture. Carbonix UAVs deliver mission success across a diverse range of industries with unrivalled stability, precision control, and accuracy. Capable of over 10 hours of flight time, our UAVs accommodate every mission requirement utilising the most technically advanced ISR, LiDAR and photogrammetry systems to deliver unrivalled efficiency and accuracy of data.
Our commitment to differentiating by design embodies our foundation in competitive yacht racing. The perseverance for aesthetic and functional balance drives our uncompromising standards to deliver unchallenged performance. This commitment to continuous testing and refinement ensures we are continually advancing the boundaries of what is possible. We obsessively fine-tune every detail to apply simplicity and sophistication to everything we do.
About Robotic Skies
Robotic Skies serves the commercial drone and advanced air mobility industry with professional maintenance, inspection, and repair services through its network of over 230 quality-controlled Service Centers across 50 countries. Our turnkey field service programs are flexible, scalable, and meet any regulatory maintenance requirement for complex commercial drone operations like autonomous package delivery and beyond-line-of-sight missions.
The company founder and CEO, Brad Hayden, advocates for the safe integration of next-generation aircraft into existing global flight operations through various industry efforts. In January 2021, Hayden received an appointment to a seat on the FAA's Drone Advisory Committee. He also Chairs the National Business Aviation Association's Emerging Technology Committee and the ASTM Subcommittee F46.06 on Autonomous and Electric Aircraft Maintenance Personnel.
