CINCINNATI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CardioSolution, a physician-led company that offers comprehensive cardiovascular service line solutions for hospitals nationwide, earned recognition by Inc. Magazine on the annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies.
Started in 1982, the list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. It represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It is an honor to be included on this impressive list of successful companies," said Sean Ebner, CEO of CardioSolution. "Our revenue has grown significantly over the past several years, which is an indication of how hard our team has worked to overcome the challenges of a global pandemic, and our commitment to expand access to high quality heart care to millions of people around the country."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."
The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent.
About CardioSolution
CardioSolution offers a unique turn-key solution, delivering comprehensive cardiovascular service lines to hospitals nationwide. We are a team of more than 100 physicians and clinical support staff serving millions of patients across 23 communities nationwide. For more information, please visit cardiosolution.com.
Media Contact
Jon Pushkin, Pushkin Public Relations, +1 (303) 725-5031, jon@pushkinpr.com
SOURCE CardioSolution