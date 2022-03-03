SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitals Xchange is a cloud-based healthcare software that seamlessly connects with PointClickCare's full-continuum platform which utilizes Emergency Medical Records (EMR) technology to streamline patient data transmission and analysis for various healthcare facilities. With over 9 industry awards for Best Healthcare Software, Vitals Xchange is the leading EMR system trusted by over 21,000 long-term and acute/post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals.
The CardioTech GT-3 Patient Monitor/Vital Signs Monitor is one of the first to integrate Vitals Xchange's communications platform in the current product line. Vitals Xchange network connectivity allows the CardioTech GT-3 and other patient monitors to send patient data to resident files via built-in Wi-Fi without the need for any additional software.
With more accessible patient data, care teams can closely observe immediate insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey and eliminate unnecessary risk. The Vitals Xchange integration with patient monitors like the GT-3 can significantly reduce the lack of communication between providers to improve coordination, efficiently monitor patient progress, and strengthen relationships between post-acute partners.
Vitals Xchange is primarily used in skilled nursing facilities, home health care, acute care and long term care facilities. With immediate point-of-care access, Vitals Xchange users have the ability to review documentation using clear visualizations, share best practices to improve patient outcomes and more.
This new integration improves efficiency and accuracy to the CardioTech GT-3 current workflow. For example, GT-3 users can import patient names from Vitals XChange directly into the patient monitor's Rounds Mode. Additionally, healthcare professionals can run multiple tests on one resident and select the best test for a summary report. The large built-in memory allows up to 1,000 patient names to be recorded into the Rounds Mode at a time along with a color-coded patient list for status updates.
For more information or additional questions please reach CardiacDirect at (888)-354-2968 or at info@cardiacdirect.com
Media Contact
Gordon Huckestein, CardiacDirect, 1 888-354-2968, mwalgren@cardiacdirect.com
SOURCE CardiacDirect