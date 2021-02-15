MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (SCMR) announces its 2021 Virtual Scientific Sessions, scheduled for February 18 – 20, marking the first virtual event in the history of the organization. The fully virtual event will kick off the Society's educational year, providing its attendees both live and pre-recorded educational offerings. Lecture sessions by world leaders in the field of CMR, oral abstract and poster presentations of the latest science, and state-of-the art reviews of best practices in cardiac imaging are among the opportunities being offered during this three-day event.
"While we look forward to gathering each year, we could not risk the health and safety of all of whom are involved in our Scientific Sessions," said Program Committee Chair Dr. Christopher J. Francois, MD, FSCMR. "The theme of the meeting is 'Precise. Predictive. Personal.' – a theme that has taken on a new and unexpected meaning as we examined how to maintain and enhance the many unique features of our Scientific Session. This year's delivery may be different, but this remains the most comprehensive CMR meeting in the world."
SCMR 2021 will offer diverse and interactive session formats including didactic, debates, rapid fire cases, how-to, and poster presentations. Intertwined will be networking and product/educational showcases from SCMR industry partners.
- Opening Plenary, Debate, and Discussion on the role of CMR in patients with COVID-19
- Pre-Conference Courses – "Introduction to CMR" and "Pediatric & CHD CMR"
- Debates on the role of CMR in ischemic heart disease, valvular heart disease, and parametric mapping
- Early Career and Professional Development Sessions
- Scientific Sessions highlighting breakthrough developments in new CMR techniques, early translational studies, and clinical validation of CMR in cardiovascular medicine
- SCMR-ISMRM Workshop – "Advanced CMR of Cardiac Mechanics and Hemodynamics: Towards Individualized Evaluation of Cardiovascular Disease"
- Technologist Track Sessions
The full SCMR 2021 program and registration information is accessible on the event website and through SCMR.org. The virtual program has already gained a great deal of interest from those in and outside of the organization. Hosting the event virtually has expanded the number of those who can attend as often institutions are limited on how many individuals they can send. Popular program elements and features will still be included in addition to new offerings – a nod toward the Society's commitment to providing participants with the most innovative and up to date field information available.
Continuing its path of expanding its international reach through educational opportunities and new membership scheme, the Society brings SCMR 2021 global with regionally timed events throughout this year.
Historically, Scientific Sessions are attended by over 1,300 physicians, scientists, technologists and others who work in the fields of cardiology and radiology.
About the Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (SCMR)
The Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (SCMR) is the recognized representative and advocate for physicians, scientists, and technologists who work in the field of cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR). SCMR is the principal international, independent organization committed to the further development of CMR through education, quality control, research, and training.
Membership has grown to over 3,000 - which includes cardiologists, radiologists, technologists, scientists, engineers and administrators from around the world.
