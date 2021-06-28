NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobigram LLC, the creator of the top-rated mobile greeting card application CardSnacks, today announced a major upgrade to CardSnacks Business, a service launched last year that allows business customers to use electronic greetings and gift cards to strengthen engagement with customers, employees, and other constituents. CardSnacks Business combines the convenience and scalability of electronic messaging with the personalization, thought, and fun of paper greeting cards.
"We have received such a tremendous response from customers since we launched our business platform six months ago," remarked Mark Wachen, the company's CEO and Founder. "Customers have been hungry for the platform to do even more to help them engage with employees and clients, so we've delivered a number of really exciting tools that make it even easier and more powerful to use the CardSnacks Business platform."
Major new features released today include:
- Company Branding and Promotion: Businesses now have even greater flexibility to enhance their company's branding and messaging within CardSnacks messages. CardSnacks Business users can customize the "exit" screen to include a promotional image and hyperlink for a call to action, conducting a survey, or any other information from the company. Senders can also customize the e-mail or text sent to recipients announcing that they have been sent a CardSnack, and the envelope of the card can now contain both the company logo and a customized color scheme.
- More Business Card Choices: CardSnacks Business has added hundreds of new cards, including many new ones specific to business occasions. This includes business specific cards in the Thank You, Congratulations, and various holiday sections. In addition, there are now separate HR/Personnel and Real Estate sections with cards for work anniversaries, welcomes, referrals, open houses, and meeting reminders.
- New CardSnacks Business Mobile App: CardSnacks just released the CardSnacks Business mobile app for iOS which seamlessly works with clients' accounts and the web-based business portal. The new mobile app includes all of the functionality of the original CardSnacks mobile app as well as a new section to manage and see the status of campaigns. Any card created in the mobile app will automatically appear in the campaigns section of the web portal.
- Enhanced Contact Management: CardSnacks Business now makes it even easier to manage a list of contacts by categorizing and organizing them using tags. Each contact can include any number of tags, which can then be used for search or selecting contacts within a particular campaign.
- System Integration API: CardSnacks has released its newest Application Program Interface (API) which allows companies to link their CardSnacks account to other existing systems, including HRIS and CRM systems. With the API, clients can set up campaigns to automatically send cards to new customers or employees or send cards on work anniversaries and birthdays without separately uploading the data into CardSnacks.
Anyone can sign up for CardSnacks Business in minutes at https://www.cardsnacks.com/business and choose from multiple plans, including a free plan to get started.
"Not only did we get the desired effect of reinforcing our strong company culture, creating the card with all of the fun features was such a blast," said Holly Ackerson, Assistant Director of Corporate Marketing at Merchants Fleet. "We look forward to using CardSnacks for many other occasions to delight not only our employees but also our customers."
About Mobigram LLC
Mobigram LLC creates apps and web-based solutions for multimedia messaging and digital greeting cards. Mobigram LLC was founded by Mark Wachen, the founder of Optimost, the company that pioneered multivariate testing and optimization on the internet in 2001. Mobigram LLC is based in New York, with employees in San Francisco, Austin, and Israel. https://www.cardsnacks.com.
