NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareBuilders at Home, a national in-home care franchise organization, launches a ground-breaking platform that pairs technology and television to take a proactive approach to client care and provides franchise owners with a distinct and unique competitive business advantage.
The innovative Virtual Caregiver program is a subscription-based system exclusive to CareBuilders at Home. The cutting-edge technology turns a senior's TV into an on-demand video call center. With the click of a button or a simple voice command, seniors are easily connected with family members, friends or a care team for face-to-face conversations and wellness checks.
These wellness assessments called "Check in and Chat" allows care team members to monitor changes in conditions, patterns, or behaviors that indicate an issue in the overall health of the client and allows for the appropriate parties to be notified and signals whether additional services need to be provided.
"The CareBuilders at Home Virtual Caregiver program is an effective alternative for seniors who may be resistant to traditional hourly home care services. This opens up an easy and unique way to attract new business and provides an additional revenue stream for our current and future franchise owners," says Lori Yount, Vice-President of Operations at CareBuilders at Home.
Rising Demand for Home Care Services
The poor pandemic performance of nursing homes and assisted living facilities boosted awareness of the value of in-home care and the desire of older Americans to age in place.
Home care is a 93-billion-dollar industry in the United States; and based on the projected number of people turning 65 over the next few decades, it will continue to grow rapidly.
Whether it be in times of economic boom or times of recession, home care isn't a luxury — it's a necessity and essential — which is the key to a solid business.
CareBuilders at Home is a division of ATC Healthcare, an industry-leading medical staffing franchise. As evidenced by the industry differentiating Virtual Caregiver program, CareBuilders at Home is a franchise brand that offers crucial advantages and a proven business model to help entrepreneurs accelerate growth and increase their chances of success.
With locations currently across the United States, CareBuilders at Home looks to bring on new franchise owners to support the company's expansion plan.
To learn more about the franchise opportunities with CareBuilders at Home, click here to request information.
About CareBuilders at Home
CareBuilders at Home is a fast-growing national franchise which provides comprehensive non-medical home health care solutions to enhance the lives of individuals across the nation. The company provides a wide range of services individualized to meet the need of clients, including support with activities of daily living, errands, light housekeeping, and medication compliance. In addition to the support given to older Americans, the company also assists those who are physically or developmentally disabled, recovering from illness or surgery, and new moms.
The CareBuilders at Home franchise opportunity allows entrepreneurs to be a part of the lucrative home care industry, while being able to give back and help clients. CareBuilders at Home franchise partners have access to the company's exclusive Virtual Caregiver platform. The company is the only home care franchise in to handle all back-office services for franchise partners including payroll, billing, and collections.
For more information on the CareBuilders at Home franchise opportunity, visit https://carebuildersfranchise.com/.
