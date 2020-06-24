SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCredit, a leading promotional financing solution for pet care, and PetDesk, the leading provider of veterinary client communications software, have partnered to provide the first mobile pet health app with integrated financing options. The multi-year strategic partnership is focused on enhancing access to care by unlocking new channels of communication, virtual care and anytime, anywhere financing, including the future addition of touchless payment within the app.
During these uncertain times, pet parents are actively seeking budget-friendly solutions to pay for their pet's care, which they consider essential. With CareCredit's financing options integrated into the PetDesk app, pet parents will be empowered to plan both their pet's veterinary care and how to manage the cost, providing them with peace of mind.
"We know that the primary barrier to all types of care is financial and this will be especially true now," says Boo Larsen, General Manager and Vice President, CareCredit Veterinary. "By making financing readily available to pet parents within the PetDesk app, clients can be prepared with an easier payment solution at this time. And, over the lifetime of their pet."
The PetDesk platform supports proactive planning through health reminders and appointment scheduling, and Two-Way Messaging and Video Chat extend access to care. This significantly enhances client communication and the value of veterinary expertise. Since mid-March, the number of veterinary practices adopting Two-Way Messaging has tripled and the total number of messages facilitated by the PetDesk platform has risen by more than 650 percent. Integrated, secure Video Chat is helping veterinarians provide virtual care that is more thorough, engaging and interactive.*
Pet parents can apply for the CareCredit credit card directly within the PetDesk app, that leverages patent pending technology unveiled by Synchrony called dApply. With nearly half of CareCredit credit applications originating online and via mobile, this new partnership allows customers to seamlessly apply for credit and receive a credit decision right away.
"As veterinary practices move toward a new normal, we believe there will be two major shifts in pet owner expectations," said Taylor Cavanah, CEO, PetDesk. "Many will be financially impacted and looking to veterinarians for payment options to help them manage cost. Pet parents will also expect veterinary teams to continue delivering easy-to-use technology like health apps, telemedicine and touchless payment, which they rapidly adopted during COVID-19. Our partnership with CareCredit will help meet these demands to deliver a frictionless client experience on every level."
For more information about the PetDesk app with integrated CareCredit features, visit PetDesk.com. To learn more about the importance of helping pet parents plan for veterinary care and its costs, read the PetDesk blog.
*PetDesk, Inc. Two-Way Messaging subscription data March-June 2020.
About CareCredit
CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. The CareCredit credit card is accepted at more than 240,000+ locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services. https://www.carecredit.com/vetmed/
About PetDesk
PetDesk, an industry leader in veterinary client communication software, has helped over 2,100 veterinary practices streamline business with simple software solutions that help pet parents stay current and pet care providers stay connected. The PetDesk Experience has garnered more than 1.5 million app users and a 5-Star Capterra rating by offering powerful features including a 5-Star Rated Pet Health Mobile App and industry-leading customer support. The nearly 200,000 reviews across the App/Google store are evidence of PetDesk's commitment to connecting pet owners to pet care providers. Founded in 2013, PetDesk secured a Series-B Investment of $12 million from Silicon Valley based PeakSpan Capital in December 2018. Headquartered in San Diego, PetDesk has more than 70 employees and proudly supports a gender balanced and pet-friendly workforce. For more information about PetDesk, visit www.petdesk.com.