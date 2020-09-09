CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Global HR technology leader CareerBuilder is unveiling an initiative to support Black-owned small businesses, which have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. According to a report from the National Bureau of Economic Research, 41% of Black-owned businesses have shuttered due to COVID-19, compared to just 17% of their white-owned counterparts.
The initiative offers free access to CareerBuilder's talent acquisition solutions including free job postings; the ability to source, contact and hire from CareerBuilder's more than 140 million candidate profiles, which are representative of the country's demographics; and capabilities to increase applications by automating targeted emails to candidates who are a good fit for open positions.
"We have always aimed to equip employers with qualified and diverse workforces. Reflecting America's diversity in our candidate pool is part of supporting the community from all sides," said CEO Irina Novoselsky. "As we continue to react, adjust, and in many cases, recover from COVID-19, we must understand its unique impact on Black business owners. We're proud to be able to offer them tangible support, providing free access to our tools and services to help as they prepare for The Great Rehire."
The actions come after CareerBuilder's executive leadership and D&I team announced a series of commitments to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Inside their own walls, CareerBuilder has invested in creating an inclusive environment starting with unconscious bias and effective allyship trainings and is working to increase awareness for 24/7 employee mental health support.
As a next step, CareerBuilder is also entering a partnership with Chicago's Project H.O.O.D. and its Entrepreneurship Center. In the partnership, CareerBuilder will offer the organization in-kind access to their Talent Network technology helping to connect area employers with job seekers, as well as direct support to job seekers in the communities Project H.O.O.D. serves through job search, resume building, career mapping and upskilling guidance.
CareerBuilder is a global HR technology company that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia and is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.
