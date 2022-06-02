CareerCircle launched its "Employ 1000 Challenge" in 2022 and with the support of The 941 Project has made significant progress against its goals. The mission of these projects is to change lives by providing employment education, interview training, career development support, and networking opportunities for workers who have suffered career setbacks.
BALTIMORE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workforce development platform, CareerCircle LLC. is announcing its partnership with Crosschq and the Thompson Family Foundation to support the Foundation's recently launched The 941 Project. This initiative will provide employment education, interview training, career development support, and networking opportunities to workers who have suffered career setbacks and have the desire to return to work.
Thompson wants to support all of those fighting for their comeback through The 941 Project. The Thompson Family Foundation has created a separate charter dedicated to helping those who have been dealt a tough hand in life with the resources to fight for better education and a better job while supporting them through the mental and physical challenges that can come with those circumstances.
CareerCircle's role in this initiative is to help provide 941 individuals with the resources they need to take on their own "return to work" journeys. CareerCircle's primary objective is to ensure members secure employment to improve their situations and better provide for their families. CareerCircle connects them with resources such as job search, resume assistance, and advocacy in the job market. They also help translate candidates' existing skills and passions into relevant certifications for Salesforce, IT support, data analytics, UX, and project management.
"CareerCircle is on a mission to close the opportunity divide and develop the workforce of tomorrow," said Kim Sneeder, Managing Director at CareerCircle. "It is imperative we focus on equity and provide the necessary resources to develop new talent pipelines. We need organizations that value diversity to consider these newly skilled candidates in order to drive change at scale, while positively impacting our communities and our clients."
In addition, CareerCircle also recently launched its own initiative, the "Employ1000 Challenge" which focuses on working with employers to help connect 1,000 job seekers with new career opportunities. The focus for both The 941 Project and Employ 1000 Challenge is to support underserved communities with upskilling resources, mentoring, and securing new career opportunities in 2022. Partners of the challenge will be connected with recently upskilled candidates through their commitment to helping shape the future of the workforce and change the lives of deserving job seekers.
CareerCircle's Employ 1000 Challenge has made significant progress year to date by placing 250 individuals in new roles. CareerCircle is actively identifying additional corporate partners to help implement DE&I strategies within organizations by working with leadership to tackle several efforts simultaneously, like diversifying talent funnels, providing training resources, and vetting job seekers. CareerCircle helps employers develop end-to-end talent pipelines and access new candidates to overcome the traditional barriers of internal staffing. CareerCircle also works to dissolve the myth that upskilled equals unskilled by connecting job seekers with training that enable them to transition into new roles or reenter the workforce.
"It isn't enough to promote equality, we're going after equity". said Andy Hilger, President of Allegis Group. "For everyone to have the same access to success, we have to actively seek out and advocate for underrepresented talent and create opportunities for them that they could not on their own"
Employers who pledge to join the challenge can get involved in three different ways:
- Join the CareerCircle Platform: Share open roles on the CareerCircle job board and obtain licenses to source candidates directly from the CareerCircle talent pool of 45k+ members.
- Source Certified Candidates: Connect with recently upskilled members and fill open roles with the support of the CareerCircle recruiting team.
- Fund Member-Focused Initiatives: Support career readiness programs and provide upskilling scholarships to CareerCircle members.
For additional information on this news contact Meghan Mulvany or visit http://www.careercircle.com. CareerCircle is actively seeking employers interested in expanding their DE&I efforts by participating in the Employ 1000 Challenge and The 941 Project.
About CareerCircle:
CareerCircle is a workforce development platform committed to challenging hiring managers and underrepresented talent to think differently about what qualified looks like. Their mission is to uncover hidden soft skills, help boost confidence, and offer unbeatable access to training courses to upskill talent and prepare job seekers for their next role. They help employers think differently about hiring and work with them to build long-term talent pipelines that will fuel their workforce development.
Media Contact
Meghan Mulvany, CareerCircle, 6105475778, mmulvany@careercircle.com
SOURCE CareerCircle