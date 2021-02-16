ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeachCoders and CareerGig announced today that they have joined forces to fulfill the increasing demands of today's evolving workforce and economics. CareerGig, the online marketplace that provides diverse insurance, financial, and education benefits to freelancers and contractors looks to draw on its 850,000+ registered users to fulfill the hiring needs of BeachCoders®, an industry leading web coding 'bootcamp' that uniquely enables students to control the depth and pace of their technology education.
Each BeachCoders® course module is offered as a stand-alone professional certificate, and empowers students to change career opportunities in a more flexible time period.
Additionally, the courses are designed to work together in any combination based on the needs and desires of each individual. By having the flexibility to choose their schedule and budget, students can keep a healthy life balance while they skill-up for today's top paying tech jobs.
"BeachCoders' mission from day one is to provide affordable and flexible technology training for career-minded professionals regardless of their background. We meet the needs of everyone from new graduates to more experienced professionals looking to increase their skills, or pivoting their careers altogether," said James DeCicco, CEO and Founder of BeachCoders. "With CareerGig's access to thousands of qualified candidates, and their platform that gives candidates access to healthcare and benefits, it's a win for everyone and I'm confident that we'll fill the roles with excellent instructors."
The pandemic shifted the majority of society to interact and work in the digital space. In order to meet enrollment demands in an increasingly remote and virtual learning environment, BeachCoders is looking to hire an additional 300 work from home instructors to train and educate students online. Enter CareerGig's ready, skilled, and verified workforce.
"CareerGig looks forward to matching the skilled freelancers to provide the technology educators BeachCoder needs to prepare the increasing demands of today's workforce," said Jeff Tennery CareerGig's Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), who spearheaded this alliance.
As one of the world's largest freelancer platforms matching freelancers and contractors to employers, CareerGig also provides independent access to guaranteed issue health, life, and disability insurance, education and training opportunities, and other financial services and benefits to freelancers within the 50 United States and the District of Columbia.
"It's exciting to continue expanding the CareerGig brand and offerings both our business partnerships and the contractors and freelancers they hire," said Greg Kihlstrom, CareerGig's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our goal is to accelerate and optimize human potential to support the future of work, and this coordinates well with BeachCoders mission. I am confident in our capabilities to offer enhanced sourcing, matching, hiring, and retention to BeachCoders and other companies looking to hire contractors and freelancers."
ABOUT CAREERGIG
Career benefits. Gig lifestyle. Choose both. Based in Arlington, VA and Palo Alto, CA, CareerGig is a SaaS technology platform and ecosystem that accelerates and optimizes human potential for the future of work. It matches freelance and contract workers to top employers, and with independent access to health, education, and financial benefits exclusively tailored for those in the gig economy. Incorporating blockchain and AI technology, CareerGig also provides employers the ability to hire qualified and verified talent through an accelerated and scalable state-of-the-art process. CareerGig helps individuals create freelance careers, and makes life easier and more secure for companies that hire them. Learn more at http://www.careergig.com
ABOUT BEACHCODERS®
BeachCoders® Academy is an industry leading in-person and live-online web development and user experience training school. Their student-facing 'hospitality' instructional model has set them above and apart from others in the 'coding-bootcamp' industry and has empowered students from all walks of life and age groups to skill up into better professional lives. BeachCoders® grads have gone on to work at leading technology companies such as Google, Space-X, Snap-Chat, and Legal Zoom. The Manhattan Beach, California-based school opened in 2015 and is privately held. For more information visit http://www.BeachCoders.com
