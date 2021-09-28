DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePay, Inc. is currently in the process of preparing a Form 10 registration statement to be filed with the SEC. The Company plans to file this registration during October 2021. This registration statement will allow Carepay's stock to trade over the counter and will also allow shareholders holding restricted stock to lift the restrictive legend on their stock one year after the filing of Form 10, upon the satisfaction of other conditions.

As a health-tech company, CarePay is driving cost transparency into the healthcare market, while leveraging advanced technologies to also affect healthcare's quality, value, and accessibility. We look to improve economic outcomes for both patients and providers, by positively impacting the affordability of health products and services.

Media and Investor Contacts

Julie Westcott

Sr. VP of Marketing and Communications

(713) 900 1817

Email: info@carepayinc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carepay-inc-to-file-form-10-with-sec-in-october-2021-301387155.html

SOURCE CarePay, Inc.

