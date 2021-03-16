ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. magazine revealed that Care Value, Inc. (CareValue) has ranked No. 69 on the second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list. This list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the area's most dynamic segment — its independent, small businesses.
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the area's economy.
CareValue is a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment solutions. CareValue offers a suite of technology solutions to support General Agents (GAs), Managing General Agents (MGAs), Insurance Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMOs) nationally. CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com/Get-Contracted.
"We are honored and proud to be recognized as #69 in Inc. 5000's ranking of the fastest growing businesses in our region." said Brian Doyle, President and Owner, Care Value, Inc. "CareValue's growth has been fueled by our passionate team members and our drive to deliver innovative technology solutions to our partners. Moving-forward, our continued focus will be on developing tools and platforms to support our growing base of independent agents and agencies."
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
