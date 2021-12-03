LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CargadorCoches, a Madrid-based online retailer of electric vehicle (EV) home chargers, announced they now offer customers the option to purchase their products with Centric Swap (CNS). They are introducing the Centric Swap payment option with a ten percent discount on all orders paid in CNS.
The company name, CargadorCoches, fittingly translates from Spanish to English as simply "car chargers." The company's primary offering is the "Easee'' charger, a compact smart charger intended for home use. They also offer supporting accessories like charging cables.
CargadorCoches is a partner of another Madrid-based company, Simplee, the official distributor of the Easee smart chargers. The Easee chargers and related products are developed and manufactured in Norway.
The Easee has an integrated mobile connection (e-sim) and Wi-Fi connection, allowing owners to get real-time data and control the device through a mobile app. According to the company, the Easee smart charger is universal and "adapts to all vehicles, powers and networks." The charger comes with a five-year warranty from the manufacturer. Customers can choose between five different colors, and the company website advertises free shipping on all orders equivalent to at least 200 EUR.
"CargadorCoches aims to partner with companies who share our philosophy of work and life," said Victor Bueno, CEO of CargadorCoches. "We appreciate Centric's long-term commitment to solve volatility in the cryptocurrency space. Centric's adoption as a currency will improve quality of life for everyone, and CargadorCoches is proud to offer all customers a ten percent discount when paying with Centric Swap (CNS)."
Centric COO Tommy Butcher said, "While we love seeing Centric being used everywhere, it's especially heartening to see companies and individuals use Centric with eco-friendly products that help the planet. The Easee smart chargers available through CargadorCoches are a great example of that."
Customers ordering from the CargadorCoches website who wish to pay with Centric Swap should select the CoinPayments checkout option and then select CNS from the list of supported cryptocurrencies.
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About CargadorCoches
CargadorCoches is a young and dynamic company that was born with the aim of making this world a better world to live in, reducing, and even eliminating, the use of fossil fuels for mobility.
We are committed to being sustainable and efficient when moving with our vehicles. To meet our objective, we offer you the most technologically advanced solutions to have the best charging experience on the market.
