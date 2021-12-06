FLUSHING, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology honored Stephen A. Alterman, Cargo Airlines Association president and chairman for the Transportation Security Administration Aviation Security Advisory Committee, for his role as an influential leader in the air cargo industry and his dedicated support of Vaughn College. The seventh annual event was held on Thursday, November 4 in the William R. DeCota Hangar.
Darren DeVivo, radio personality and Disk Jockey at WFUV 90.7 FM, served as master of ceremonies for an evening that also highlighted outstanding academic and professional achievements of Vaughn students and raised funds to support experiences outside the classroom.
"Vaughn is dedicated to enriching the lives of its students and graduates by continually identifying and offering the in-demand programs that industries require while making connections with experts who can benefit our students through their expertise and foresight," said Vaughn College President Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo. "We are deeply appreciative of Cargo Airline Association's generous sponsorship and relationship with the College that will support Vaughn students in all programs through internship and career opportunities."
Vaughn College serves many first-generation Americans and first-generation college students and seeks to provide an engaging educational experience for every student as well as creating a lifetime of opportunity for all.
"The future of the aviation industry is vitally dependent on educational institutions like Vaughn College. Tomorrow's leaders are at Vaughn today, and everyone at Vaughn should be proud of their contributions that enable both passenger and cargo airlines to fill their job openings with a talented and diverse group of young hires," said Alterman.
VAUGHN COLLEGE: Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, nonprofit four-year college that enrolls more than 1,400 students in master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 14 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Eighty-eight percent of Vaughn College graduates, 75 percent in their field of study, are employed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In a study conducted by The Equality of Opportunity Project, and reported in The New York Times, Vaughn was ranked number one in upward mobility nationwide.
For more information on Vaughn College, please visit http://www.vaughn.edu.
