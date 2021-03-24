HOUSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cargo Spectre™, an industry leader in A.I.-based, automated freight dimensioning technology, experienced massive growth over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented shipping and logistics challenges worldwide. The company's business increased by 150 percent since March 2020 as warehouses, carriers and shippers sought out efficient new solutions to help manage massive volumes amid skyrocketing demand for deliveries.
"2020 was maybe the most challenging year ever for shipping and logistics businesses," says Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim. "Even as resources and budgets shrink, we've seen uncommon demand for fast, reliable shipping of all kinds. Parcel volume, in particular, is off the charts as the pandemic transforms how consumers shop."
Logistics organizations from around the world turned to Cargo Spectre's automated freight dimensioner for a most cost-efficient solution to the dramatic upswing in freight shipping, receiving and warehousing. The machine-learning systems help shippers, carriers, and warehouses dramatically increase throughput and accuracy in less time with less staff.
Key to the company's incredible growth was its industry-leading pricing model.
"Our nearest competitors charge customers up to $100,000 to build and install a customized freight dimensioning solution," Mr. Joachim says. "Nearly all of that is required up front. Cargo Spectre charges less up front—a one-time cost of $6,000 for the equipment, installation, and training."
"After that, Cargo Spectre utilizes a monthly billing model," he continues. "Our customers pay one, all-inclusive monthly fee for only as long as they need our system, allowing them to save $94,000 over our competition in just the first year. Not only that, they also average 8% more cube volume and at least 50% more throughput and accuracy in the warehouse. The systems easily pay for themselves."
Cargo Spectre's pallet and parcel dimensioners automatically measure the weight and volume of freight. Using non-proprietary scales, cameras, and 3D scanners, these innovative systems allow customers to optimize their pricing models based on dimensional weight (or dim weight) instead of total weight hauled. Measurements can be triggered with a weight sensor, a barcode scan or a single click instantaneously.
As every inch of space in trucks, containers and warehouses counts more than ever due to increased shipping demand, Cargo Spectre expects its own rapid growth to continue. For more information on how Cargo Spectre's dimensioner systems save logistics companies time and money by automatically calculating dims and weight in seconds, please visit http://www.CargoSpectre.com.
About Cargo Spectre
Cargo Spectre automated dimensioner systems use A.I machine learning to accurately process and document thousands of pieces of freight a day with no downtime for maintenance. Our API connects effortlessly to some of the largest shipping and warehousing software providers in the world and enables our customers to operate our dimensioners and manage their data with ease.
