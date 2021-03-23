CINCINNATI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions is pleased to announce that six local Caring Transitions franchise owners have been recognized for their chartable work. These Caring For A Cause Awards were presented at the company's national virtual awards ceremony on March 10.
"People will sometimes ask what makes Caring Transitions different. I believe it is the Caring Transitions owners' strong desire to make an impact on the senior communities they operate in. Caring For A Cause enables the owners to go beyond the impact they make as a business. Charity auctions, delivery services, senior facility food drops and senior pen pals were just a few ways Caring Transitions impacted the senior community beyond their normal business activities and we are especially proud of the owners who led those initiatives," Caring Transitions President Ray Fabik said.
The owners who were recognized for their Caring for a Cause efforts were as follows:
- Mimi Shea of Caring Transitions of Annapolis
- Charlene Blanton of Caring Transitions of Myrtle Beach
- Donna and Nicole Rea of Caring Transitions North Dallas Suburbs
- Keri Wass of Caring Transitions of Lake Norman
- Bari and Douglas Wachs of Caring Transitions of South Jersey
- Jared Meyer, Risa Meyer & Rick Ruiz of Caring Transitions of Brazos Valley and The Woodlands
Caring Transitions' specially-trained team can handle organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving, resettling, in-person and online estate sales, liquidations and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions specializes in managing senior relocations, but the services are also perfect for busy families and individuals in need of assistance.
Caring Transitions' services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.
Caring For A Cause is the philanthropic arm of Caring Transitions. Under the umbrella of its name, Caring Transitions' owners have hosted and held events in the spirit of giving back to the community. Over the years the network has raised money, helped residents move for free, provided free water on a hot day to people in line at estate sales, adopted Seniors for Christmas, walked miles in the name of Alzheimer's and raised awareness for those in need. While most Caring for a Cause projects fly under the radar, Fabik said the awards are an important way to recognize the owners to encourage and inspire the entire system.
"Caring Transitions is a special business because we often work with people when they are at a vulnerable junction of their lives. What we do is about much more than helping people relocate or clearing out houses – it's about helping people get out from underneath the stress of transitioning so they can spend more time together. Caring for a Cause directly related to our mission of making a difference for the people in our communities," Fabik said.
To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit http://www.CaringTransitions.com.
Media Contact
Tiffiny Lutz, Caring Transitions, 5139999823, tlutz@caringtransitions.com
SOURCE Caring Transitions