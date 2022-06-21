Veteran executive Carlos Hidalgo brings decades of sales and marketing expertise to the role of Chief Revenue Officer at Demand Spring
BOSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to welcome veteran sales and marketing executive Carlos Hidalgo to the organization as Chief Revenue Officer.
Carlos brings close to three decades of B2B sales and marketing experience from both the in-house and agency sides - having worked for such organizations as McAfee and BMC Software, and filling top executive roles at ANNUITAS and DemandGen. He is also an entrepreneur, co-founding his first company in 2005 and leading it to two consecutive Inc. 5000 Awards before departing and launching a second company in 2017.
An author of two books and hundreds of industry articles, Carlos is widely recognized for his expertise in strategic integrated marketing, change management, revenue marketing, marketing transformation, and marketing technology.
As the first Chief Revenue Officer in the organization's 10 year history, Carlos will work closely with the Demand Spring team to help drive sales, marketing, and business development initiatives and processes and help propel the company's growth as one of the top Revenue Marketing consultancies in North America.
"I am thrilled to join Demand Spring and to have the opportunity to bring my experiences and ideas to such a dynamic and successful company to help our clients exceed their goals and reach the next level of organizational maturity," said Carlos Hidalgo. "Demand Spring has already achieved a high level of growth and industry recognition over the past number of years and I'm excited to work with this world-class team and see how much higher we can take that success."
"From the moment I met Carlos, I knew that he would be a great fit with Demand Spring's culture. I am very excited to have him join the team," said Mark Emond, Founder and President of Demand Spring. "Carlos is a sales and marketing thought leader, and extremely well known in the industry. He brings a level of expertise that I know will help us achieve and exceed our growth goals in the coming years. And he will bring his incredible knowledge and insight to our clients as we work together on their revenue marketing challenges and initiatives."
--##--
About Demand Spring
Demand Spring is an integrated Revenue Marketing consultancy that helps marketing organizations stand taller by enabling them to scale their ability to contribute to pipeline and revenue. Our team of Revenue Marketing Strategists, Content Marketers, and Marketing Technologists help our clients transform their marketing practices, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive revenue. For more information, visit http://www.demandspring.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Baker, Demand Spring, 1 613-862-4316, nicole@demandspring.com
SOURCE Demand Spring