The Carnegie and Quacquarelli Symonds partnership will support international enrollment offices at US institutions as they rebuild their student pipelines impacted by the pandemic and US travel policies in recent years.
WESTFORD, Mass., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carnegie, a leader in higher education marketing and enrollment strategy, announced today a new partnership with QS Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the world's leading provider of international enrollment services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector. This partnership will help rebuild the US–international student pipeline, which, according to Open Door, has suffered a more than 50% decline in new international student enrollment between 2016–2017 and 2020–2021—a decline likely related to US travel policy and pandemic limitations.
"In recent years, we've seen landscape shifts that have caused increased pressure on US institutions' international offices and made clear the need for diversification in international student recruitment. The partnership between Carnegie and QS will assist those international offices in navigating the global landscape changes and strategically rebuilding their international enrollment," said Carnegie EVP Melissa Rekos. "Carnegie strives to find right-fit students for every type of institution via enrollment and marketing strategies and services, which is why we are excited to provide our clients access to QS international enrollment services."
This is another example of Carnegie's commitment to delivering comprehensive and custom solutions for its university partners. Driven by its mission to connect colleges and students through the power of human connection, Carnegie has pushed the boundaries of innovation for higher education marketing and enrollment strategy since its founding in 1985. Clients have come to rely on the company's prowess in digital marketing, Slate integration, and lead generation services powered by CollegeXpress.
QS's mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential by providing world-leading end-to-end enrollment solutions for institutions, international students, and counselors. The company also delivers insights to enhance international university performance, partnerships, and reputation. QS World University Rankings have grown to become the world's most popular source of comparative data about university performance, and its flagship site—TopUniversities.com—is a trusted resource for international students and counselors, attracting over 50 million unique visitors annually. Additionally, QS runs over 300 market-leading student recruitment events across more than 50 countries, with additional events focused on diversity and undergraduate recruitment planned for fall 2022 and beyond.
Higher education—and specifically, Carnegie's clients—will benefit from leveraging QS's reputation and multichannel enrollment teams abroad. Working with QS and Carnegie, partner universities will be able to expand their recruitment capabilities to include QS's highly knowledgeable enrollment managers, admission and visa teams, vetted recruitment partner networks, college counselors, government relationships, and more. QS combines a global reach with local market expertise to ensure partner universities have a turnkey solution for multichannel recruitment across diverse student markets.
"QS is delighted to be partnering with Carnegie," said Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder and CEO of QS. "The two organizations share common values and have evolved over 30 years into market leaders in their respective fields. We admire Carnegie's expertise in digital marketing, which complements QS's expertise in data-informed candidate matching and end-to-end enrollment management capabilities, spanning 56 source countries around the world.
"QS has a unique capability to drive a diversity of international enrollments for institutions looking to reduce their reliance on China, or those simply looking to increase their international intake at the undergraduate or postgraduate level," Quacquarelli said. "We look forward to working with Carnegie to utilize the full potential of QS websites, events, and multichannel enrollment solutions on behalf of US institutions."
About Carnegie
Carnegie (Carnegie Dartlet LLC) is a higher education enrollment marketing and strategy leader that delivers custom marketing and enrollment solutions through integrated research, strategy, digital marketing, lead generation, Slate optimization, Student Search, creative, and web development. By generating quality connections between universities and students, Carnegie drives enrollment growth for its clients. Learn more at CarnegieHigherEd.com.
About QS
QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) is the world's leading provider of international enrollment services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector. Through the use of data and technology, QS delivers on its mission to empower motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development. QS's flagship website, TopUniversities.com, attracted over 50 million unique visitors in 2021, and more than 96,000 media clippings pertaining to, or mentioning, QS were published by media outlets across the world the same year. QS also supported over 52,000 student enrollments in 2021 through a combination of white-label conversion services and direct recruitment.
